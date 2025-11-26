Oranjezicht City Farm Market finds a new home at V&A Waterfront

The Oranjezicht City Farm Market is relocating to a custom-built venue at Dock Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, V&A Waterfront from 6 December 2025.

The market has grown from a small community initiative into one of Cape Town’s most loved destinations, supporting over 100 traders and 3,500 livelihoods. Traders have elevated their stall designs, while the new space offers upgraded facilities like running water and extraction fans for food traders.

The same much-loved traders, along with a few newcomers, will make the move - with the market retaining its family - and of course, dog-friendly atmosphere, complete with wooden pergolas and woodchip underfoot.

The move marks a significant milestone in the market’s 12-year journey - beginning as a small community initiative next to the garden in Oranjezicht, and growing into one of Cape Town’s most loved destinations.

“It’s a bittersweet time for us,” admits Sheryl Ozinsky, who together with her partner Caz Friedmann are co-owners of the market.

“We’ll miss the old market with all its memories, but this is a chance to make new ones. We dared to rebuild a market that was already working - because we believed it could be better. Every corner, every detail has been considered to serve our traders and community in thoughtful ways, while keeping the heart of what we’ve built together. The new market connects directly to the Waterfront’s Victoria Wharf shopping centre via an elevated bridge and is wheelchair-accessible, making it inclusive and welcoming for everyone.”

The move was made possible through a shared vision and belief in the market as a community hub.

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, championed the project, seeing the market as a vital connector for locals and visitors alike. Robin and Saul Klein, UK-based investors and founders of Local Globe, specialising in early-stage tech startups, partnered with Ozinsky and Friedmann to ensure the market’s mission and dream could continue in its new home.

Green said he was delighted that the new and improved market would continue to contribute its special neighbourhood atmosphere to the Waterfront experience.

“Markets are important visitor drawcards that connect visitors and locals to a city’s identity. In that sense, the Oranjezicht Farmers Market inspires. It is a community of traders rooted in local agriculture who showcase the authenticity, culture, flavours and creativity of the region. It is world class in every sense of the word. It is also a welcoming space that makes everyone feel at home – whether they are foreign tourists or local regulars. Importantly, it is another of the V&A Waterfront’s investments in support of small-scale entrepreneurs and local employment and we are delighted to continue to give support to this extraordinary venture. It’s taken a lot of work to get here and we wish the market continued success in its new home,” said Green.

Ozinsky adds, “This was a huge collaborative effort. From the architects, timber and roofing contractors, and interior designers to our traders who have taken their stall designs to the next level - everyone brought creativity, skill, and heart to make this vision a reality.”

The relocation also marks the end of the current market site, which will make way for the V&A Granger Bay development, a transformative project reshaping the area over the next decade.

“For a decade, this site has been our home. We’ve celebrated, shared meals, lingered over coffee, and grown alongside an extraordinary community of traders, farmers, makers, and customers,” says Ozinsky.

“Capetonians and visitors from around the globe welcomed us into their weekends, trusted us with their routines, and helped make this market so much more than a place to shop – they made it a family. To everyone who has shopped, laughed, lingered, and supported local producers over the years - thank you. We cannot wait to welcome you into our new home across the road and to continue creating memories together.”

Looking ahead, the market team’s ambition is to see fresh produce markets like this one seeded across South Africa.

“Imagine people walking to their local market to buy fresh, organic produce - communities connected through good food, and more land under sustainable cultivation. That’s the dream,” she says.

Ozinsky expresses heartfelt gratitude to the V&A Waterfront team, key supporters Robyn and Saul Klein, and especially the people of Cape Town. “Through the pandemic, load shedding, and every kind of weather, they kept showing up. We wouldn’t be here without them.”