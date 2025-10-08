Good news for V&A Waterfront visitors as roadworks pause for upcoming events

With the upcoming Cape Town Marathon and the Red Bull Flugtag — a major international event at the Waterfront in November — the V&A Waterfront will begin gradually reopening roads closed for infrastructure upgrades from the end of this week.

Source: Supplied.

The sections due to be reopened include lanes along Dock Road, key traffic circles, and lanes entering from the Green Point Stadium entrance.

According to Donald Kau, head of PR & Communications at the V&A Waterfront, visitors to the V&A Waterfront will be able to enjoy smoother traffic access.

“We aim to allow visitors to move around more freely during our busiest time ahead of the festive season," Kau said.

Roadworks will resume in early 2026, focusing on replacing bulk infrastructure from Ebenezer Circle to the Portswood Parking area, opposite the Two Oceans Aquarium and The Watershed. This phase is expected to cause a temporary bottleneck along Dock Road from Monday, 12 January 2026 until the end of June 2026.

“We apologise to our visitors for any inconvenience; however, these upgrades are essential to ensure we continue to offer a world-class experience for our residents and visitors,” Kau added.