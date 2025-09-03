Voting open for V&A Waterfront People’s Choice Award

The V&A Waterfront is calling on the public to vote for their favourite eatery, store and small business in the 2025 People’s Choice Awards.

Whether it’s the café that nails your flat white every time, or the sushi spot where they know your usual, this award honours the places that turn everyday visits into something meaningful.

Earlier this month, hundreds of nominations poured in from shoppers, diners, and V&A Waterfront regulars, and the top five most-nominated restaurants, stores and small businesses have been selected as finalists.

‘The People’s Choice Award is all about celebrating the places that leave a lasting impression,’ says Alex Kabalin, executive manager of Retail at the V&A Waterfront.

‘These finalists have earned their spot because they consistently connect with their customers, and we’re excited to see who takes the crown.’

Here are the finalists

Finalists in each category are as follows:

Restaurants

Quay Four



Spur



Ocean Basket



Willoughby & Co



Tashas

Stores

Koco Bino



Lakrids by Bulow



Woolworths



Nicci Boutique



H&M

Small Businesses

HintHunt



Lelo's Tasty Foods



Mia Mélange



Spirit Jewellery



Afrikoa

One winner in each category will walk away with the title of 2025 People’s Choice Award Winner, a badge of honour powered by public love and loyalty.

The public now has one last chance to cast their vote – and also stand a chance to walk away a winner. There’s a R5,000 voucher up for grabs, and anyone who votes for the Top 5 will be automatically entered into a lucky draw.

The voting competition winner will be drawn and announced on the V&A Waterfront’s social media channels after 17 September 2025 (T’s & C’s apply).

Voting is open until 14 September 2025.

Have your say!