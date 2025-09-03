South Africa
    Voting open for V&A Waterfront People’s Choice Award

    The V&A Waterfront is calling on the public to vote for their favourite eatery, store and small business in the 2025 People’s Choice Awards.
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Whether it’s the café that nails your flat white every time, or the sushi spot where they know your usual, this award honours the places that turn everyday visits into something meaningful.

    Earlier this month, hundreds of nominations poured in from shoppers, diners, and V&A Waterfront regulars, and the top five most-nominated restaurants, stores and small businesses have been selected as finalists.

    ‘The People’s Choice Award is all about celebrating the places that leave a lasting impression,’ says Alex Kabalin, executive manager of Retail at the V&A Waterfront.

    ‘These finalists have earned their spot because they consistently connect with their customers, and we’re excited to see who takes the crown.’

    Here are the finalists

    Finalists in each category are as follows:

    Restaurants

    • Quay Four
    • Spur
    • Ocean Basket
    • Willoughby & Co
    • Tashas

    Stores

    • Koco Bino
    • Lakrids by Bulow
    • Woolworths
    • Nicci Boutique
    • H&M

    Small Businesses

    • HintHunt
    • Lelo's Tasty Foods
    • Mia Mélange
    • Spirit Jewellery
    • Afrikoa

    One winner in each category will walk away with the title of 2025 People’s Choice Award Winner, a badge of honour powered by public love and loyalty.

    The public now has one last chance to cast their vote – and also stand a chance to walk away a winner. There’s a R5,000 voucher up for grabs, and anyone who votes for the Top 5 will be automatically entered into a lucky draw.

    The voting competition winner will be drawn and announced on the V&A Waterfront’s social media channels after 17 September 2025 (T’s & C’s apply).

    Voting is open until 14 September 2025.

    Have your say!

