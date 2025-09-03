Fine Wine Fellow enters agreement to acquire Norman Goodfellows

Fine Wine Fellow (FWF), an investment and distribution platform in premium beverages and food, has entered into an agreement to acquire Norman Goodfellows (NGF), one of South Africa’s most respected F&B distributors and retailers of fine wines and spirits.

Wael Zeidan, incoming chairman of Norman Goodfellows with Solly Kramer. Image supplied.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the Competition Commission and other customary conditions and will not be implemented until such time as all requisite approvals have been obtained and conditions satisfied.

This agreement ushers in a new era for NGF at a pivotal time for the industry, highlighting the importance of emerging regions.

With a footprint in several key African markets, Fine Wine Fellow positions NGF to capture these opportunities in one of the most dynamic and fast-growing consumer landscapes worldwide.

Building on nearly 50 years of innovation

Founded almost 50 years ago, NGF traces its roots back to 1976, when Norman Kramer opened one of South Africa’s first specialist liquor stores.

His son, Solly Kramer, soon joined and carried forward his father’s vision - expanding NGF into a household name known for its curated portfolio, innovation in customer service, and deep supplier relationships.

For nearly five decades, the company has built on this pioneering legacy through innovation, technology-enabled customer service, and strong supplier partnerships.

As competitiveness intensifies across the drinks and food sector, the partnership with Fine Wine Fellow will position NGF to adapt with agility, maintain its customer-first focus, and set new benchmarks in the food and beverage market.

A shared vision for the future

Wael Zeidan, incoming chairman of NGF, emphasised the strategic value of the proposed acquisition: “Norman Goodfellows is a name synonymous with quality, trust, and innovation. This proposed acquisition is about building on that legacy while opening doors to the future.

I believe in forward-thinking, technology-driven solutions and a customer-first mindset. Together with NGF’s talented team, we will drive innovation, unlock new opportunities in Africa and beyond, and continue setting the standard in the food and beverage sector.”

With over two decades of experience in the global wine, champagne, and spirits industry, Wael Zeidan has built an extensive network of international partnerships and operations.

Since 2001, he has led Global Group across African markets, developing a strong footprint through investments and operations in multiple ventures across the continent.

He is also the CEO and co-founder of several fine wine and spirits retail and distribution companies in Africa. His leadership is characterised by expanding distribution networks, cultivating a culture of excellence and innovation and building long-term strategic partnerships.

Reflecting on the transition, Jason McEvoy, CEO of NGF, commented: “Working alongside the Kramer Family has been a privilege, with their vision setting the foundation for NGF’s growth. I now look forward with real excitement to the next chapter in our journey. With Fine Wine Fellow’s backing, we will continue to innovate, enhance our service to customers, and strengthen supplier relationships — with the trust and loyalty we have built remaining at the heart of everything we do.”

Solly Kramer added: “We are proud of what we’ve built and confident that Fine Wine Fellow shares our values and vision for the future. Our customers and partners will benefit greatly from this new chapter.”

Continuity and growth

The Norman Goodfellows name will remain, and the company will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Under Fine Wine Fellow’s ownership, NGF will accelerate investment, strengthen innovation, and enhance its leadership across F&B distribution and retail of fine wines and spirits.