2025 Sara Reward Award winners

In celebration of excellence and innovation in remuneration reporting and reward strategy, the South African Reward Association (Sara) recently announced the winners of its annual Reward Awards.

Image source: Freepik stock photo

The 2025 awards once again demonstrate the growing maturity of the reward profession and its role in building equitable, efficient, and engaging workplaces.

Sara Project of the Year Award 2025

Eight outstanding projects were nominated for this year’s Project of the Year Award, reflecting significant advances in reward, benefits, and employee experience. The judging panel noted a marked improvement in the quality of submissions, leading to two joint third-place winners.

First place: Telkom

Telkom was awarded Project of the Year for Polipal, an AI-powered policy bot developed through the One Telkom Innovation Office with HR, IT, and BCX. Built on Microsoft Copilot Studio, Polipal gives employees 24/7 access to accurate HR and reward policy information, reducing administrative effort and supporting Telkom’s digital transformation.

Within a month of launch, the bot achieved an 85% engagement rate and over 82% positive feedback. Judges praised its innovation, strong analytics, and employee-centric design, calling it a standout example of technology improving efficiency and engagement.

Second place: DP World SSA

DP World SSA earned second place for its Total Reward Alignment project, a two-year transformation aligning Imperial Logistics’ legacy systems with DP World’s global reward philosophy.

The initiative standardised salary reviews, redesigned short-term incentives, and embedded fairness, transparency, and accountability in pay practices. Judges commended the clear connection between business strategy, performance, and reward culture.

Joint third place: Heineken Beverages and RCL Foods

Heineken Beverages was recognised for its Heineken SA and Distell Group Merger project, one of the company’s largest integration efforts. The team harmonised legacy reward systems from Heineken, Distell, and Namibian Breweries into a unified, market-aligned framework.

RCL Foods shared third place for its eReward with alignd initiative, which replaced manual, spreadsheet-based processes with a modern cloud solution. Delivered internally, the project enhanced governance, efficiency, accuracy, and user experience. High employee satisfaction survey data confirmed significant gains.

Sara Remuneration Report Award 2025

The Remuneration Report Award continues to set benchmarks for governance and disclosure, aligned with King IV principles of fairness, responsibility, and transparency. Independent judges recognised three organisations for excellence in remuneration communication and governance reporting.

First place: Old Mutual



Old Mutual Second place: Impala Platinum



Impala Platinum Third place: Absa Group

Sara Young Remuneration Professional 2025: Candice Mncwabe

Candice Mncwabe, senior manager of reward at Deloitte Consulting, was named Young Remuneration Professional of the Year. With more than a decade of experience across consulting, financial services, and global HR transformation, Mncwabe specialises in reward strategy, board advisory, and analytics. A chartered reward specialist and active member of Sara’s Western Cape Committee, she has contributed as a speaker, thought leader, and mentor.

Sara President’s Award 2025: Laurence Grubb

The Sara President’s Award honours exceptional contribution to the reward profession. This year’s recipient, Laurence Grubb, managing director of Khokhela Remuneration Advisors, is a master reward specialist, member of the Sara executive committee, and chair of the Remuneration Committee Forum at the Institute of Directors South Africa.

An engineer by background, Grubb is recognised as one of the country’s leading reward experts and a consistent advocate for professionalisation, ethics, and education in the field. His contributions through committees, conferences, and media engagement continue to shape South Africa’s reward landscape.