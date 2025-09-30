South Africa
HR Remuneration & Payroll
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBizcommunity.comPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Transforming HR with AI: Streamlining reward and performance management

    HR departments reviewing reward and performance management strategies and budgets for the year ahead should consider using AI and automation to streamline these tasks.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    “Annual salary reviews and bonus processes can literally take a minimum of eight weeks to complete,” says Yoliswa Mqoboli, executive committee member at the South African Reward Association (Sara), who has first-hand experience in actively developing AI solutions to reduce this burden.

    AI-driven analytics and automation can bring the kind of change that HR departments and their stakeholders desperately need.

    The HR problem

    While many organisations already have repositories of historical reward data, much of this is captured manually and analysed by hand. AI, automation and data-driven HR promise to take away the pain and simplify the performance review journey for HR practitioners, corporate managers and employees alike.

    “We spend most of our time modelling reward data in Excel and chasing feedback on bonus schedules and pay increases; we don’t get to the important stuff, like developing innovative strategies and addressing pay inequalities,” says Mqoboli.

    Unrivalled speed and simplicity

    AI can support faster data processing, but it isn’t a magic wand. Instead of spending weeks building spreadsheets, AI tools can assist with automating repetitive tasks, such as performing calculations, flagging anomalies or summarising data. However, there is still heavy reliance on humans to input structured data and exercise oversight on the data.

    Better insights

    The future of AI will also likely disrupt traditional annual performance reviews. There is room for innovative tools that will monitor employee and team performance in real time to provide companies with richer datasets on which to base their remuneration decisions. In turn, employees will have access to current and historical data that would give insights on their developmental plans and improvement areas for succession into next roles.

    Talent rescue

    Embedding AI analytics into current processes can help HR spot early signs of employee disengagement and turnover risks. This lets them address issues proactively, design recognition incentives, and develop other programmes to drive retention.

    Fairness and equality

    AI models, through machine learning, can be trained to ignore biases humans naturally stumble into. They can also expose biases in performance and remuneration governance and decision making, helping companies become better employers and more compliant with law.

    Time for humans to shine

    The biggest transformation that AI-driven analytics and automation bring to the table is that they allow HR practitioners to flex their expertise.

    With AI taking over the heavy lifting, they can tackle business-critical initiatives that demand human ingenuity and finesse, like developing better reward strategies.

    Where is the AI?

    Although there are examples of inhouse AI solutions being developed by large South African corporations, Mqoboli says few commercially available options have leveraged AI at all.

    “We’re seeing heavy investment in AI-driven HR in other countries, but here it’s still a niche offering,” she says.

    No doubt, then, HR departments will want to see more on offer in 2026 so they can move ahead with their transformation.

    Read more: SARA, South African Reward Association, Performance management, HR automation, AI in HR, automation in HR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz