    Stellantis names Joao Laranjo as CFO

    Stellantis N.V. has appointed Joao Laranjo as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the Stellantis Leadership Team, effective immediately. Laranjo succeeds Doug Ostermann, who resigned for personal reasons, and will assume all responsibilities previously held by Ostermann.
    30 Sep 2025
    Joao Laranjo | image supplied
    Joao Laranjo | image supplied

    Laranjo brings over two decades of finance and auditing experience across multiple markets, with extensive expertise in the automotive sector.

    He joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2009, holding roles spanning financial controlling and reporting, profit and loss management, treasury, planning and analysis, compliance, and accounting.

    Prior to FCA, Laranjo began his career at General Electric in 2001 as an associate auditor and later served as controller for GE Healthcare in South America.

    He progressed through FCA to chief accounting officer for Latin America and then CFO for the region, contributing to financial transformation and regional growth.

    In 2017, he became CFO of Stellantis North America. In 2024, he joined Goodyear as vice president of finance, leading the Americas Finance organisation, before returning earlier this year as CFO of Stellantis North America under the company’s new management.

    Laranjo holds an MBA from IBMEC in Brazil and is a graduate of the Advanced Finance Program at The Wharton School.

    Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said:

    “Having worked closely with Joao for 15 years, I have consistently been impressed by his financial acumen, results-driven mindset, and deep understanding of our industry’s complexities. I am pleased to welcome him to the Stellantis Leadership Team as we continue to position our company for future growth and long-term success.”

    Filosa also thanked Doug Ostermann for his years of service to FCA and Stellantis.

    The company confirmed that its 2025 financial guidance remains unchanged and that the Q3 2025 Shipments and Revenues announcement will take place on 30 October 2025 as planned.

    Let's do Biz