    China's Leapmotor launches in SA with new Reev tech

    Stellantis South Africa has announced the local launch of Leapmotor, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The move marks Stellantis’ latest step towards expanding its portfolio of new-energy mobility options in South Africa.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    The Reev C10 | image supplied
    The Reev C10 | image supplied

    A strategic partnership for expansion

    Leapmotor enters South Africa through Leapmotor International, a global joint venture between Stellantis and the Chinese automaker.

    The partnership leverages Stellantis’ global infrastructure, distribution network, and quality standards to introduce Leapmotor’s range of electric vehicles to international markets, including South Africa.

    Founded in 2015 by Jiangming Zhu, Leapmotor has sold more than 600,000 fully electric vehicles globally and aims to reach 500,000 annual sales in 2025.

    “South Africa is a key market for Stellantis, and the launch of Leapmotor marks an important step in offering innovative new energy vehicle options through product, innovation and partnerships,” says Mike Whitfield, managing director of Stellantis South Africa.

    Technology designed for South African conditions

    Central to Leapmotor’s appeal is its range-extended electric vehicle (Reev) technology. The system includes a small combustion engine used solely to recharge the battery, without directly powering the wheels.

    This provides a 100% electric driving experience while addressing one of the main concerns around EV ownership in South Africa, limited driving range.

    In markets where energy constraints and charging infrastructure remain a challenge, Reev technology offers a practical bridge to full electrification.

    It enables drivers to enjoy electric mobility with greater flexibility, supporting South Africa’s broader Just Energy Transition objectives.

