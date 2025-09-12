Leapmotor debuts B05, launches B10 at IAA Mobility 2025

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Leapmotor used the IAA Mobility 2025 event in Munich to unveil its new B05 compact hatchback and announce the European sales launch of its B10 SUV.

The B05, positioned in the C-hatchback segment, was presented as part of Leapmotor’s global expansion strategy. The vehicle is intended to strengthen the brand’s competitiveness in the European compact EV market.

The B10, built on Leapmotor’s LEAP3.5 platform, enters the C-segment SUV market, the largest by volume in Europe. With orders already open since July, the model is being rolled out through the Stellantis distribution network, with deliveries starting in September across more than 30 markets including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key specifications for the B10 include:

Length: 4,515mm; Width: 1,885mm; Height: 1,655mm; Wheelbase: 2,735mm

Power: 218hp, 240Nm torque

Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in eight seconds; Top speed: 170 km/h

Battery: 56.2kWh (361km WLTP) or 67.1 kWh (434km WLTP)

Charging: 11 kW AC; up to 168kW DC (30–80% in under 20 minutes)

Leapmotor said the B10 is its first global model built on the Leap3.5 architecture, which supports high levels of integration, over-the-air updates, and advanced driver assistance features.

The partnership with Stellantis is expected to help accelerate Leapmotor’s international growth, positioning the brand alongside established competitors in the European EV sector.