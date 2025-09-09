All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ unveiled at IAA

Just a few days ago, BMW unveiled an all-new electric SUV . Not to be outdone, its main rival has pulled the covers off its all-new electric SUV in the same segment.

Say hello to the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, which was shown at the IAA Mobility show taking place in Germany this week. This is an all-electric take on the brand’s top-selling model.

There seems to be a fair bit of talk about the future of EVs on the world stage. Some brands are exploring alternative fuels, while others are steadfast in the belief that electric vehicles are the future.

Mercedes-Benz seems firmly in the latter camp as the brand develops new tech in this space, such as the record-breaking AMG GT XX concept car. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is the latest production model to debut.

