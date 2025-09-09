South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ unveiled at IAA

    Just a few days ago, BMW unveiled an all-new electric SUV . Not to be outdone, its main rival has pulled the covers off its all-new electric SUV in the same segment.
    9 Sep 2025
    9 Sep 2025
    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ unveiled at IAA

    Say hello to the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, which was shown at the IAA Mobility show taking place in Germany this week. This is an all-electric take on the brand’s top-selling model.

    There seems to be a fair bit of talk about the future of EVs on the world stage. Some brands are exploring alternative fuels, while others are steadfast in the belief that electric vehicles are the future.

    Mercedes-Benz seems firmly in the latter camp as the brand develops new tech in this space, such as the record-breaking AMG GT XX concept car. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is the latest production model to debut.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
