    SA's first off-grid N3 EV chargers under construction

    Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) has started construction on two off-grid, solar-powered ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the N3 corridor between Johannesburg and Durban.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The first site, Charge N3 Roadside, is located in the Free State about 180km from Johannesburg, while Charge N3 Tugela in KwaZulu-Natal sits roughly 180km further along the route and 200km from Durban.

    These stations will be the first fully off-grid, solar-powered ultra-fast chargers on the N3, forming part of Charge's national rollout of 120 off-grid EV charging stations across South Africa.

    The project has been supported through equity investment by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

    National rollout supported by investment

    Joubert Roux, Charge executive chairman and founder, said:

    “These first N3 stations mark the start of a national transformation, providing reliable, renewable, and accessible EV charging. We are grateful to the DBSA for supporting this vision, and to our team for their efforts in bringing these stations to life.”

    Sod-turning ceremonies highlight local impact

    Charge held sod-turning events at both sites, attended by provincial leaders, municipal officials, and national partners.

    At N3 Tugela, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Detea), Reverend Zondi, noted:

    “This project demonstrates how green energy and mobility can create new economic opportunities for KwaZulu-Natal. The N3 is central to trade and tourism, and these off-grid ultra-fast charging stations position the province for the future economy.”

    In the Free State, MEC Ketso Makume highlighted the local benefits: “By decarbonising transport along the N3, this project supports a cleaner, more resilient economy, creating construction and technical jobs and strengthening the province’s position in the emerging clean-energy sector.”

    Timeline and next steps

    Construction is underway at both locations, with completion expected in 2026. Once operational, the Charge N3 Roadside and Charge N3 Tugela stations will provide a renewable-energy charging route between Johannesburg and Durban, advancing South Africa’s electric mobility infrastructure.

