Over 4,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners still to be placed in Gauteng

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has announced that only 4,858 learners remain unplaced as part of the 2026 Online Admissions process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners.

As of Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the Gauteng Department of Education’s Online Admissions system recorded a total of 4,858 unplaced learners, translating to: 1,381 Grade 1 learners and 3,477 Grade 8 learners.

“This represents approximately 1.5% of the total 358,574 complete applications received for the 2026 academic year, comprising 175,792 Grade 1 and 182,782 Grade 8 applicants. The department continues to release placement and transfer offers daily, supported by targeted interventions in high-pressure districts, to ensure that all remaining learners are placed as efficiently and fairly as possible, in line with regulated admissions criteria and available school capacity,” the provincial department said on Tuesday.

District breakdown

Placement data per district indicates that the majority of the remaining unplaced learners are concentrated in urban and metropolitan districts, where sustained population growth and infrastructure constraints continue to place pressure on available school capacity.

Ekurhuleni

According to the department, Ekurhuleni remains the highest-pressure district, with a combined total of 1,741 unplaced learners (Grade 1: 381; Grade 8: 1,360) in the Ekurhuleni North District. The Ekurhuleni South District has 1181 unplaced learners (Grade 1: 569; Grade 8: 612), while the Gauteng East District has 247 unplaced learners (Grade 1: 85; Grade 8: 162).

“This results in a total of 3,169 unplaced learners in Ekurhuleni, with pressure particularly at Grade 8 level in Ekurhuleni North.”

Johannesburg

In the Johannesburg Districts, only two districts account for a significant number of remaining unplaced learners.

The Johannesburg North District has three Grade 8 learners, while the Johannesburg East District has 1173 (Grade 1: 95; Grade 8: 1078), followed by Johannesburg South with 352 (Grade 1: 250; Grade 8: 102).

Placement pressure remains highest in Johannesburg East, largely driven by demand for secondary school placements,” said the department.

Tshwane

In Tshwane, significant progress in placing learners has been made with only “a minuscule amount of learners to place.”

The Tshwane North District has 14 unplaced learners (Grade 1: 1 and Grade 8: 13).

Sedibeng and West Rand

Meanwhile, Sedibeng and West Rand Districts have also shown tremendous placement progress with comparatively lower numbers as well and are largely stabilised. The Sedibeng East District has only 70 Grade 8 learners still needing placement.

“The department has prioritised Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg as high-pressure districts, with intensified district-based placement, continued release of placement and transfer offers, and strategic utilisation of available capacity across neighbouring schools.”

Late applications

The provincial department said that the late applications period, which commenced on 17 December 2025 and will close on 30 January 2026, has to date recorded a total of 11,183 late applications.

It comprises 5,701 Grade 1 learners and 5,482 Grade 8 learners.

“All late applications processed during this period result in final placements at the school selected by parents or guardians, subject to available capacity. Parents are advised to visit the selected school from 14 January 2026 to submit all required documentation.”

MEC Chiloane reminded parents and guardians that the 2026 online admissions system remains open for late applications, particularly for those who did not apply during the main application period or whose applications were incomplete.

Parents and guardians are urged to apply online by registering or logging on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za. During the late application period, only schools with available space will appear on the system.

Applicants may select one school only, and once selected, the learner will be finally placed for the 2026 academic year. Placements made during this period cannot be declined, and no objections or appeals will be permitted thereafter.

Appeals and objections

The provincial department confirmed that a grand total of 6,736 placement appeals has been lodged as part of the 2026 online admissions process, and only 637 objections await adjudication.

It further added that the appeals adjudication process is at an advanced stage, with outcomes communicated directly to parents and guardians as finalisation progresses.

The department reminded parents that appeal outcomes are final.

“We are encouraged by the steady progress made in placing learners across Gauteng. We once again urge parents and guardians to remain patient and cooperative as the Department continues to work tirelessly to ensure that every Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner is placed for the 2026 academic year,” said Chiloane.