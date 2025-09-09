BehindtheCampaign: Toyota Starlet campaign blends tradition and tech

Fun, fantasy, and pushing the boundaries of what you’d expect a simple car journey to be, using a blend of traditional craft with generative AI elements to sweep viewers off to fantastical worlds is the focus of the Toyota Starlet campaign.

The new Toyota Starlet campaign blends traditional craft with generative AI elements for an out-of-this-world adventure (Image supplied)

By using the strengths of all the tools at their disposal, they were able to create a large variety of assets to use across social platforms and mediums and show how you can make space for every kind of fun in the Toyota Starlet.

Extensive pre-production

To pull off this ad, extensive pre-production was required before anything could be shot.

In the script, the different worlds were linked together, with each transition being triggered by the Starlet’s features to create an exciting journey.

Using a detailed storyboard, the team then planned which parts of the scenes would be created with AI effects or additions and which parts.

The footage of the Toyota Starlet, its driver and the rest of the cast was shot over two days in and around Johannesburg before the efficient post-production process began to bring it all together.

Adding AI tools

Peet Engelbrecht, the executive creative director at Studio One, says that at the core of this campaign is a traditional, filmic TV process, and that was the intent from the start.

“Adding AI tools to our toolkit simply helped us to enhance the commercial in a way that we would not otherwise have been able to do.”

Using the team’s ideas for the different fantasy worlds, the descriptions were turned into written AI prompts.

These prompts were tested and refined to achieve the correct look and feel.

Since you never know exactly what AI-generated images will look like – or how prompts may be interpreted – some of the outcomes were unexpected and even inspired new creative directions.

Hybrid production method

The team utilised a range of generative AI tools to translate the prompts into static and animated images, which could then be retouched and edited.

A magical tropical island, snow-covered landscape and epic comic book Jozi are just a few of the settings that were created before moving into traditional post-production.

A team of editing, prompting and sound experts finished the commercial.

“‘The hybrid production method allowed us to push the boundaries of our imaginations and our tools to create fantastical worlds without losing human storytelling or erasing our fingerprints from the work, so to speak,” says Engelbrecht.

Pushing the boundaries

By leveraging generative AI as part of the process, the team was able to push the boundaries of what they’re able to create.

And so, a simple drive in a Toyota Starlet quickly became a portal to countless other worlds thanks to the hatchback’s many features.

Embrace fun

Inspired by the standpoint that growing up doesn’t mean letting go of your imagination, the campaign reminds us that, rather than pushing fun aside for a strictly serious life, we can embrace fun as a part of our everyday lives.

And, because everyone’s idea of fun looks different, the Studio One Team wanted to show how life with a Toyota Starlet makes space for every kind of fun, whatever it may be.

Director Kyle Lewis, from Egg Films, notes, “From the outset, I wanted to create a striking ad that would be a beautiful car ad, even if no AI elements were added to it.”

Tasneem Lorgat, the general manager for marketing and communications at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), says, “At Toyota, we know that stories have great power to make an impact.

“We believe that AI can be used as a tool to help to tell these stories, but that human experience, imagination, craftsmanship and ingenuity are irreplaceable.”

The new advertising campaign for the Toyota Starlet spans TV, print, radio, digital out-of-home, and digital channels, utilising AI as part of the creative process.

