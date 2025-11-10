South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye's $1.2bn cancelled Appian deal costs it $215m

    Sibanye Stillwater and Appian Capital Advisory announced that they have agreed on a $215m settlement over the South African miner's termination of a $1.2bn deal to buy the investment firm's Brazilian nickel and copper mines.
    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025
    Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Sibanye shares rose more than 5% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, in line with other gold and platinum miners boosted by higher metal prices.

    London's High Court ordered Sibanye in October 2024 to compensate Appian for the failed deal.

    The agreement was announced a day before court proceedings to determine the monetary award, the companies said in a joint statement.

    "We are pleased with the commercial settlement agreed, which precludes further legal processes and related costs being incurred, and provides certainty for the group and its stakeholders," Sibanye CEO Richard Stewart said in the statement.

    Appian founder and CEO Michael W Scherb said the two parties had found a "constructive resolution".

    "This positive outcome allows us to close this matter on appropriate terms and focus our full attention on managing our funds and driving continued growth across our portfolio," Scherb said.

    London-headquartered Appian lodged its compensation case against Sibanye after the Johannesburg-based precious metals producer cancelled a deal to buy the Santa Rita and Serrote mines in Brazil in January 2022.

    Read more: Mining, Richard Stewart, Sibanye Stillwater, Appian Capital Advisory
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz