WomensMonth: Tasneem Lorgat on leading marketing at Toyota SA

For Women's Month, Bizcommunity is spotlighting women in various industries who are pushing boundaries and breaking the norm. In South Africa’s automotive sector, there are women from leading brands who stand out for their impact and leadership. One of them is Tasneem Lorgat, the general manager of marketing communications at Toyota South Africa Motors. Lorgat oversees three main areas in her role, including sponsorships, public relations and advertising.

Tasneem Lorgat | image supplied

Here, Bizcommunity unpacks the journey of the woman behind Toyota’s marketing communications, and what it takes to thrive in an evolving industry.

Tell us about your journey from starting as a graduate trainee at Toyota to becoming the general manager of marketing communications.

My journey with Toyota South Africa began in 2009 as a fresh graduate on the Toyota Graduate Trainee Programme.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of rotating through various roles within the marketing division, each offering unique challenges and learning opportunities.

A pivotal moment came in 2014 when I was selected for the African Business Education Initiative, allowing me to pursue a Global MBA in Japan with a focus on Japanese Business Practices.

During this time, I interned at Toyota’s global headquarters in Tokyo, a life-changing experience that deepened my understanding of the brand’s ethos and global impact.

Today, as TSAM's GM of marketing communications, I lead a dynamic team working across the Toyota, Lexus, Automark, and Toyota Gazoo Racing brands.

What have been the most significant challenges and rewards in overseeing sponsorships, public relations, and advertising at Toyota SA?

One of the biggest challenges is keeping pace with the ever-evolving marketing landscape. We’re constantly pushed to innovate and optimise campaigns while ensuring our messaging resonates with a diverse South African audience.

The reward lies in seeing our work make a tangible impact, whether it’s through a campaign that sparks social change or one that strengthens brand affinity.

Can you share an example of a successful campaign or initiative that you’ve led at Toyota, and what made it stand out?

Most recently, It’s not a Bakkie, it’s a Hilux - a relatable and emotion-invoking South African story that draws parallels between the storyline and our vehicles.

What are the key trends shaping the future of marketing communications in the automotive industry?

We’re seeing a strong shift toward personalisation, sustainability and immersive digital experiences.

Consumers expect brands to reflect their values, and that means embracing alternative energy vehicles, inclusive storytelling and data-driven engagement.

The rise of AI, augmented reality and virtual reality, including connected mobility solutions, is also redefining how we communicate and interact with our audiences.

Reflect on your journey as a woman in a leadership role within the automotive industry

Mine has been a journey of growth, resilience and purpose. The automotive industry has traditionally been male-dominated, but I’ve been fortunate to work in an environment that values diversity and continuous improvement.

Each step has required courage and conviction, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding to mentor others and help pave the way for more women to rise in this space.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to leadership positions in marketing?

Be curious, be courageous and never stop learning. Build your network, seek out mentors and don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo.

Your voice matters, use it to drive change and inspire others. And most importantly, stay true to your values - authenticity is your greatest asset.

How can the industry better support and empower women in roles like yours?

We need to create more growth and learning opportunities for women, especially in technical and leadership roles.

That means investing in mentorship programs, inclusive hiring practices and platforms that celebrate female excellence.

Collaboration across the industry to promote alternative energy and sustainability can also open doors for women passionate about innovation and impact.