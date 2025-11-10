Bluegrass Digital teams up with Uganda Airlines to build a world-class digital experience

This collaboration represents a major milestone in Uganda Airlines’ digital transformation journey. The partnership focuses on enhancing online bookings and delivering a seamless, modern experience for every customer.

This is not just a simple refresh; it’s a transformational rebuild. “This project is a full-scale digital transformation designed to position Uganda Airlines as an evolving airline,” says Rahim Shakila Lamar, head of corporate affairs, Uganda Airlines.

High-level goals: Speed, self-service, and seamless booking

Following extensive discovery workshops, the project will focus on key priorities across design, architecture, and user experience.

Mobile-first UX relaunch: With most customers accessing the site via mobile, the new design takes a mobile-first approach, improving load times, simplifying the customer journey, and ensuring full WCAG AA Level Accessibility compliance.

With most customers accessing the site via mobile, the new design takes a mobile-first approach, improving load times, simplifying the customer journey, and ensuring full WCAG AA Level Accessibility compliance. Powerful platform and integrations: The site will be built on Optimizely DXP, a robust and scalable content management system. This platform enables seamless integration with core airline systems, including Amadeus RefX for flight booking and management, and Amadeus Instant Search for real-time pricing and flight deals.

The site will be built on Optimizely DXP, a robust and scalable content management system. This platform enables seamless integration with core airline systems, including Amadeus RefX for flight booking and management, and Amadeus Instant Search for real-time pricing and flight deals. Enhanced self-service: A central goal is to empower customers by reducing reliance on call centres and ticketing offices. The new site will offer comprehensive after sales tools, enabling users to check in, manage bookings, review flight schedules, track flight status, and submit ATC refund requests online.

A central goal is to empower customers by reducing reliance on call centres and ticketing offices. The new site will offer comprehensive after sales tools, enabling users to check in, manage bookings, review flight schedules, track flight status, and submit ATC refund requests online. Smarter search and navigation: A new site-wide search functionality will make it easier for customers to quickly find essential information, such as baggage rules, fare details, or after-sales policies.

“We are laser-focused on solving real customer friction points,” said Matthew Edwards, head of product at Bluegrass Digital. “Our research showed that users need faster performance and easier access to self-service options. When customers struggle to find important details, such as baggage rules or local contact numbers, that signals a need to redesign. Our solutions include intelligent geolocation to surface region-specific information and a dedicated suite of After Sales tools built on Optimizely to give power back to the customer. This ensures Uganda Airlines delivers the best possible digital experience to its growing international user base.”

Bluegrass Digital is currently in the design phase, translating Uganda Airlines’ spirit of warm hospitality and Ugandan identity into a modern, international interface. The UI Concepts phase explores typography, colour palettes, and design motifs that reflect the airline’s vibrant, sunny identity and forward-looking brand.

This partnership ushers in a new chapter for Uganda Airlines online. By combining smart technology, intuitive design, and a customer-first approach, the airline will deliver a faster, simpler, and more enjoyable digital experience. At the same time, it showcases Bluegrass Digital’s expertise in creating world-class digital experiences for the aviation sector.



