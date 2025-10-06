South Africa
    Bluegrass Digital welcomes AI-powered developer tools with Umbraco MCP server

    Umbraco has officially launched the developer MCP server in beta, ushering in a new era of AI-powered content management. The MCP server connects modern AI/IDE tools to Umbraco’s Management API through a standard, permission-aware interface. For clients, that means safer schema changes, cleaner content, and faster, more reliable launches delivered under normal approval workflows and role-based access.
    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Bluegrass Digital welcomes AI-powered developer tools with Umbraco MCP server

    Mark Hawkins, operations director at Bluegrass Digital, was in attendance when the release was announced at Umbraco CodeGarden 2025 in June and emphasises the significance of this development:

    “Setting up an Umbraco project structure has always been time-consuming, from defining document types, templates, and media to configuring data structures. Our focus isn’t about squeezing hours, it’s about raising the floor on quality and the ceiling on what’s possible, as AI can now handle these tasks intelligently, turning a pile of boring back-office chores into single conversational actions, freeing up developers and content teams to focus on what truly adds value.”

    The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server allows AI tools to interact directly with the Umbraco CMS. This integration enables both development efficiency and content productivity:

    • Accelerated project setup – AI can scaffold document types, templates, and site structures based on natural language instructions.
    • Streamlined content creation – AI can generate content that aligns with site structure, including metadata, tags, and media references.
    • Bulk operations and audits – AI can perform site-wide updates, rename content, and audit pages to identify outdated or missing information.
    • Secure, context-aware automation – Permissions and environment controls ensure AI works within defined boundaries.

    This release represents a significant advancement in Umbraco’s ongoing commitment to AI-powered developer tools, with future updates expected to expand API coverage and enhance multi-language support.

    As an Umbraco Gold Partner, Bluegrass Digital is piloting MCP-powered workflows with select projects, focusing on measurable improvements in content quality, accessibility conformance and campaign lead times to deliver improved efficiency and higher-quality outcomes.

    About Bluegrass Digital

    Bluegrass Digital is a leading technology solutions company, delivering innovative digital products, platforms, and experiences for clients worldwide.

    For more information, visit www.bluegrassdigital.com or contact moc.latigidssargeulb@olleh.

    Let's do Biz