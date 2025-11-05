Bluegrass Digital brings Indaba Dinner Series back to London

Bluegrass Digital, a leading South African technology solutions partner, is hosting the second edition of its Indaba Dinner Series in London on Thursday, 6 November. The event will bring together senior executives from leading UK technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and advisory firms.

enior leaders connecting at the previous Bluegrass Digital Indaba Dinner in London.

This year’s series will explore how South African tech talent is making an impact on global digital delivery and how flexible, international teams are reshaping how work is delivered globally. The dinner series reinforces Bluegrass Digital’s role as a thought leader and trusted partner in connecting local expertise with global opportunities.

“South African professionals are increasingly driving innovation and excellence in global digital delivery,” said Nick Durrant, director at Bluegrass Digital. “Through events like the Indaba Dinner Series, we aim to celebrate this talent while fostering conversations on the evolving landscape of international tech collaboration.”

About Bluegrass Digital

Bluegrass Digital is a leading technology solutions company, delivering innovative digital products, platforms, and experiences for clients worldwide. We help brands drive growth through insights, user experience (UX), innovation, and technology.

An Umbraco Gold Partner with 17 years of experience, Bluegrass Digital also holds Silver Partner status with Optimizely and is a React Native expert, building modern, scalable web and mobile applications. For more information, visit www.bluegrassdigital.com.



