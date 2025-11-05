Bluegrass Digital brings Indaba Dinner Series back to London
This year’s series will explore how South African tech talent is making an impact on global digital delivery and how flexible, international teams are reshaping how work is delivered globally. The dinner series reinforces Bluegrass Digital’s role as a thought leader and trusted partner in connecting local expertise with global opportunities.
“South African professionals are increasingly driving innovation and excellence in global digital delivery,” said Nick Durrant, director at Bluegrass Digital. “Through events like the Indaba Dinner Series, we aim to celebrate this talent while fostering conversations on the evolving landscape of international tech collaboration.”
