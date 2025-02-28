ICT Development
    ICT Development

    Bluegrass Digital recognised as a Top App Developer by Clutch in 2025

    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    28 Feb 2025
    28 Feb 2025
    We are excited to announce that Bluegrass Digital has been recognised as a Top App Developer of 2025 by Clutch, a leading global marketplace for B2B service providers. This prestigious recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and further strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner. Clutch is an online platform primarily used for B2B service provider reviews and ratings.
    Bluegrass Digital recognised as a Top App Developer by Clutch in 2025

    Leading the Way Across Multiple Categories

    Beyond being named a top app developer, Bluegrass Digital has also been acknowledged as a leader in multiple key areas, including:

    • Staff augmentation – Bluegrass provides expert teams and IT contractors that drive business success.

    • Umbraco development – Bluegrass is a Umbraco Gold Partner and recognised leader in Africa and Europe for delivering scalable, customised CMS solutions.

    • App development – Bluegrass have crafted many digital products and are well known for building secure, modern and cloud-native mobile and web applications.

    Our recognition spans multiple industries in South Africa and beyond, reflecting our expertise, client satisfaction, and the impact of our digital solutions.

    Driving Innovation and Excellence

    For over two decades, Bluegrass Digital has been at the forefront of digital transformation, helping businesses use technology to stay competitive. This latest accolade from Clutch reinforces our ability to blend technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a customer-focused approach to deliver outstanding results.

    A Word from Our CEO

    Nicholas Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital, commented: “Being recognised yet again as a top technology partner by Clutch in 2025 is an incredible achievement and reinforces our reputation for excellence. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class digital solutions and driving innovation across industries. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without our talented team and our valued clients who trust us to bring their visions to life.”

    Looking Ahead

    This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new technologies, and delivering even greater value to our clients. We extend a huge thank you to our dedicated team, partners, and clients for making this achievement possible.

    Here’s to an exciting future of digital excellence!

    Nicholas Durrant, Bluegrass Digital, Clutch
    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
    Let's do Biz