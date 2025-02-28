Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
SA's electric dream from loadshedding to leading the EV revolution
Yael Shafrir, Raeesah Shaik, Nasmé Puley, and Shirleen Ritchie
ArcelorMittal closure confirmed, but hope floats in steel market
Lindsey Schutters
Regulating spaza shops: policy versus practicality
Tshego Modise
Jobs
- Software Development manager Johannesburg
- Intermediate Data Scientist Pretoria
- Senior C# WPF Developer Johannesburg
- Senior C# Developer Johannesburg
- Full Stack Developer Pretoria
- IT Candidate Sourcing Specialist Johannesburg
- Senior Full Stack C# Developer Johannesburg
- Senior Full Stack C# Developer Johannesburg
- C# Angular Developer Johannesburg
- Senior Vue.js Developer (C# / Vue.js) Johannesburg
Bluegrass Digital recognised as a Top App Developer by Clutch in 2025
We are excited to announce that Bluegrass Digital has been recognised as a Top App Developer of 2025 by Clutch, a leading global marketplace for B2B service providers. This prestigious recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and further strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner. Clutch is an online platform primarily used for B2B service provider reviews and ratings.
Leading the Way Across Multiple Categories
Beyond being named a top app developer, Bluegrass Digital has also been acknowledged as a leader in multiple key areas, including:
- Staff augmentation – Bluegrass provides expert teams and IT contractors that drive business success.
- Umbraco development – Bluegrass is a Umbraco Gold Partner and recognised leader in Africa and Europe for delivering scalable, customised CMS solutions.
- App development – Bluegrass have crafted many digital products and are well known for building secure, modern and cloud-native mobile and web applications.
Our recognition spans multiple industries in South Africa and beyond, reflecting our expertise, client satisfaction, and the impact of our digital solutions.
Driving Innovation and Excellence
For over two decades, Bluegrass Digital has been at the forefront of digital transformation, helping businesses use technology to stay competitive. This latest accolade from Clutch reinforces our ability to blend technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a customer-focused approach to deliver outstanding results.
A Word from Our CEO
Nicholas Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital, commented: “Being recognised yet again as a top technology partner by Clutch in 2025 is an incredible achievement and reinforces our reputation for excellence. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class digital solutions and driving innovation across industries. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without our talented team and our valued clients who trust us to bring their visions to life.”
Looking Ahead
This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new technologies, and delivering even greater value to our clients. We extend a huge thank you to our dedicated team, partners, and clients for making this achievement possible.
Here’s to an exciting future of digital excellence!
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
- Bluegrass Digital recognised as a Top App Developer by Clutch in 202528 Feb 15:44
- Maximise your website’s potential with UmbracoEngage05 Feb 16:13
- Supporting the SFC movement: Bluegrass Digital’s role in building a better childhood12 Nov 10:16
- Bluegrass Digital achieves prestigious cyber essentials certification11 Jun 13:52
- Why Umbraco CMS continues to rise as an enterprise CMS leader26 Apr 12:34