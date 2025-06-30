ICT Development
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalBET SoftwareKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025TrialogueThe Innovator TrustASUSBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Top 5 takeaways from Umbraco Codegarden 2025

    We’re still basking in the afterglow of an incredible week at Umbraco Codegarden 2025 in Odense, Denmark. It was inspiring, jam-packed with ideas, and filled with exciting conversations about the future of digital experience.
    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Top 5 takeaways from Umbraco Codegarden 2025

    Mark Hawkins and James Durrant were on the ground soaking it all in – connecting with fellow Umbraco partners, geeking out over new features, and bringing home a fresh dose of inspiration.

    So, what stood out the most? Here are our top five takeaways from this year’s event:

    1. MCP Server – AI that knows your project

      2. Without a doubt, the most exciting innovation was the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server – a huge leap forward for AI in the Umbraco world.
      Imagine tools like GitHub Copilot or Claude, but with full awareness of your specific project context. We’re talking smart suggestions, content tweaks, and automated updates that are actually relevant to your CMS instance. No more generic prompts – this is AI that works with your solution, not outside it.

    2. Umbraco Compose – bringing it all together

      3. Currently in development and demoed live, Umbraco Compose will soon offer a new orchestration layer for content coming from multiple sources. It’s built for composable DXP setups, helping teams streamline complex content pipelines. In short, it’s going to make large-scale content management a whole lot simpler – and we can’t wait to see this roll out.

    3. Umbraco Engage – personalisation, but smarter

      4. Umbraco Engage continues to mature into a highly usable personalisation and experimentation toolkit. Key enhancements include:

      • Behavioural tracking
        Data-driven persona iteration
      • Streamlined A/B testing

      What stood out is how lightweight and accessible it is – lowering the barrier for both marketing teams and developers to run experiments and deliver tailored experiences without heavy lifting. Watch our recent Umbraco Engage Webinar with Leon De Wildt to learn more.

    4. AI-powered workflows – from tedious to effortless

      5. AI was a recurring theme throughout Codegarden, with practical use cases shown in back-office tools and editorial workflows. Think:

      • Instant content suggestions
      • Seamless auto-translations
      • Bug detection in the codebase
      • Even automating tasks inside the CMS backoffice

      These tools are designed to help teams move faster, reduce errors, and stay focused on the work that matters most.

    5. XLTS and easier upgrade paths

      6. And finally, the new Extended Long-Term Support (XLTS) model means Umbraco clients can now enjoy five years of official support – a huge win for enterprise teams. But what we found especially helpful was how Umbraco is reframing upgrades: not as a pain, but as a chance to improve. With smarter tooling and even AI assistance, version upgrades now come with clearer, faster paths – and far less friction.

    Final thoughts

    Codegarden 2025 made one thing clear: the future of Umbraco is AI-enabled, composable, and focused on making digital teams more powerful and productive.

    We left the event energised and full of ideas. If you’re exploring what’s next for your digital experience, now is a great time to talk about how Umbraco – and Bluegrass – can help you get there. Let’s chat.

    Bluegrass Digital is an Umbraco Gold Partner helping ambitious brands build smarter websites and apps through strategy, design and software development. Check us out at www.bluegrassdigital.com.

    Read more: Mark Hawkins, Bluegrass Digital
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz