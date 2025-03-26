Why choose Umbraco Cloud? The key benefits for IT and digital Leaders

Umbraco Cloud is a fully managed, scalable, and flexible cloud-based CMS (Content Management System) designed for businesses that need a robust and future-proof digital platform. Whether you're an IT director, digital project manager, or decision-maker, Umbraco Cloud offers key advantages that simplify development, enhance security, and reduce operational costs.

1. Fully managed hosting and maintenance

Umbraco Cloud eliminates the need for manual updates, hosting concerns, and infrastructure management. All upgrades, security patches, and performance optimisations are handled automatically, ensuring your platform stays secure and up to date.

2. Simplified deployment and version control

With built-in CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment), developers can deploy changes with confidence. Features like Umbraco Deploy ensure smooth content synchronisation across environments (e.g., Development → Staging → Live), reducing risk and speeding up workflows.

3. Scalability without complexity

Need to scale? Umbraco Cloud runs on Microsoft Azure, meaning it can handle high traffic loads and growing business demands without requiring additional infrastructure investment or complex configurations.

4. Enhanced security and compliance

Security is a major concern for digital platforms. Umbraco Cloud offers ISO 27001-certified hosting, automated security updates, and GDPR compliance, giving peace of mind that your data and customer information are protected.

5. Improved collaboration and efficiency

With a built-in development workflow, teams can work together seamlessly—whether they're in-house or remote. Features like automated content transfers and rollback functionality streamline teamwork, making content management easier.

6. Cost-effective and predictable pricing

Forget large upfront infrastructure costs. Umbraco Cloud operates on a predictable subscription model, reducing capital expenditure and offering a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional self-hosted CMS solutions.

7. Faster time to market

With pre-configured setups, out-of-the-box features, and automatic updates, businesses can launch websites and digital experiences faster and with fewer resources.

8. Seamless integration with other systems

Umbraco Cloud supports custom APIs, headless architecture, and integrations with tools like CRM, ERP, and marketing automation platforms, making it easy to connect with existing digital ecosystems.

9. Eco-friendly hosting

Running on Microsoft Azure's sustainable cloud infrastructure, Umbraco Cloud helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring high performance.

10. Backed by expert support

Umbraco Cloud customers get access to official Umbraco support, ensuring quick resolutions and guidance from experts when needed.

Is Umbraco Cloud right for you?

If you're looking for a secure, scalable, and low-maintenance CMS that allows your team to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure, Umbraco Cloud is a strong contender. Bluegrass are Gold Partners with over 15 years experience with Umbraco. Talk to us about how Umbraco Cloud can help your business.



