Why choose Umbraco Cloud? The key benefits for IT and digital Leaders
1. Fully managed hosting and maintenance
Umbraco Cloud eliminates the need for manual updates, hosting concerns, and infrastructure management. All upgrades, security patches, and performance optimisations are handled automatically, ensuring your platform stays secure and up to date.
2. Simplified deployment and version control
With built-in CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment), developers can deploy changes with confidence. Features like Umbraco Deploy ensure smooth content synchronisation across environments (e.g., Development → Staging → Live), reducing risk and speeding up workflows.
3. Scalability without complexity
Need to scale? Umbraco Cloud runs on Microsoft Azure, meaning it can handle high traffic loads and growing business demands without requiring additional infrastructure investment or complex configurations.
4. Enhanced security and compliance
Security is a major concern for digital platforms. Umbraco Cloud offers ISO 27001-certified hosting, automated security updates, and GDPR compliance, giving peace of mind that your data and customer information are protected.
5. Improved collaboration and efficiency
With a built-in development workflow, teams can work together seamlessly—whether they're in-house or remote. Features like automated content transfers and rollback functionality streamline teamwork, making content management easier.
6. Cost-effective and predictable pricing
Forget large upfront infrastructure costs. Umbraco Cloud operates on a predictable subscription model, reducing capital expenditure and offering a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional self-hosted CMS solutions.
7. Faster time to market
With pre-configured setups, out-of-the-box features, and automatic updates, businesses can launch websites and digital experiences faster and with fewer resources.
8. Seamless integration with other systems
Umbraco Cloud supports custom APIs, headless architecture, and integrations with tools like CRM, ERP, and marketing automation platforms, making it easy to connect with existing digital ecosystems.
9. Eco-friendly hosting
Running on Microsoft Azure's sustainable cloud infrastructure, Umbraco Cloud helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring high performance.
10. Backed by expert support
Umbraco Cloud customers get access to official Umbraco support, ensuring quick resolutions and guidance from experts when needed.
Is Umbraco Cloud right for you?
If you're looking for a secure, scalable, and low-maintenance CMS that allows your team to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure, Umbraco Cloud is a strong contender. Bluegrass are Gold Partners with over 15 years experience with Umbraco. Talk to us about how Umbraco Cloud can help your business.
