Our DevOps and SecurityOps approach on Azure
Streamlining software delivery with Azure DevOps
We use Azure DevOps to automate and optimise the development lifecycle, from planning and coding to testing and deployment. By leveraging Azure Repos, Azure Pipelines, and Azure Boards, our teams ensure smooth collaboration and seamless delivery.
- GitHub Repos provides a secure, scalable version control system, enabling seamless collaboration across development teams.
- Azure Pipelines automates build and deployment processes, reducing manual intervention and minimising risk.
- Jira is our project management tool of choice, allowing teams to track work efficiently, manage sprints, and maintain visibility across projects.
Security built into CI/CD with SonarCloud
Security is at the heart of our DevOps practices. We integrate SonarCloud into our CI/CD pipelines to enforce code quality, security scanning, and vulnerability detection at every stage of development.
- Automated code analysis ensures that issues are identified early, reducing technical debt.
- Regular security scans prevent vulnerabilities from reaching production.
- Quality gates ensure only high-standard code progresses through the pipeline.
This proactive approach improves the overall reliability, maintainability, and security of the applications we develop and manage.
Enhancing security and performance with Azure Front Door & WAF
To further protect applications and optimise global performance, we leverage Azure Front Door and Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF) in our client solutions.
- Azure Front Door acts as a global content delivery and security gateway, ensuring fast and reliable user experiences by intelligently routing traffic.
- WAF (web application firewall) safeguards against common web threats, DDoS attacks, and malicious requests, blocking suspicious traffic before it reaches backend systems.
- Real-time monitoring and logging provide deep visibility into security events and application performance, enabling proactive threat detection and rapid response.
By implementing Azure Front Door and WAF, we ensure resilient, secure, and high-performing applications that meet modern security standards.
Supporting clients with deployment best practices
We work closely with our clients to set up tailored DevOps workflows that align with their product and business needs. Whether supporting existing applications or setting up new deployments, we provide:
- Bespoke CI/CD configurations to optimise release cycles.
- Automated infrastructure provisioning using Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC).
- Scalable and secure cloud environments that meet compliance and performance standards.
By embedding best practices in DevOps and SecurityOps, we help clients reduce deployment times, enhance software quality, and improve overall security.
Driving efficiency and innovation
Our Azure DevOps setup has transformed the way we develop and deploy software. With automation, security scanning, and best-in-class tools, we deliver faster, more secure, and scalable solutions that drive business success.
Want to optimise your software delivery with Azure DevOps and SecurityOps?
Get in touch with Bluegrass Digital for consultancy around Azure DevOps or auditing you current Azure environment.
