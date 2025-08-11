Trending
Richfield partners with Microsoft to equip students with future-ready digital skills
In another step toward future-focused education, Richfield has joined forces with Microsoft through the Microsoft Learn for Educators (MSLE) programme, an innovative global initiative that equips students with the real-world tech and AI skills they need to succeed in tomorrow’s job market.
This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge Microsoft certifications and applied learning experiences directly into Richfield’s curriculum, cementing its commitment to delivering a holistic, future-ready education that goes far beyond textbooks and theory.
What is Microsoft Learn for Educators (MSLE)?
MSLE is a global Microsoft initiative that helps tertiary institutions bring technical and AI training directly into the classroom by blending academic excellence with real-world industry standards.
Thanks to this collaboration, Richfield students now have access to top-tier certifications that are highly sought-after by employers, including but not limited to the following:
- Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900): A powerful introduction to cloud computing and the Azure platform.
- AI Fundamentals (AI-900): A beginner-friendly certification exploring the basics of artificial intelligence.
- Power BI Data Analyst (PL-300): Training in data analysis and business intelligence using Microsoft’s Power BI tools.
In addition, Microsoft Applied Skills credentials allow students to complete project-based, real-world challenges and earn a Microsoft-verified credential by passing online assessments. These skills include building AI vision solutions, designing intelligent document processing tools, working with Azure OpenAI services, and more emerging tech skills.
Richfield’s lecturers also benefit from this partnership. Faculty now have access to official Microsoft courseware, slides, lab activities, and even AI-focused educator bootcamps to ensure students receive up-to-date, globally relevant, and engaging learning experiences.
Strengthening Richfield’s future-ready vision
Richfield has always believed that education should prepare students for life, not just exams. This Microsoft partnership adds another layer of depth to a rich offering of globally aligned certifications already available at Richfield, including those from IBM, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Oracle, CIMA, and Salesforce.
These partnerships, alongside extensive library resources, and work-integrated learning, ensure Richfield students receive a 360-degree education built for the realities of the modern workplace. Whether students aim to launch a career in data analytics, AI development, or cloud computing, Richfield’s integration of MSLE gives them the credentials and confidence to succeed.
Visit Richfield’s website to learn more about their programmes.
