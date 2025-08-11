Nourishing hope: Mandela Month initiative brings hope to Bel Porto School

This July, Libstar volunteers came together to prepare and serve lunch treats to nearly 400 learners, reinforcing the belief that every child deserves access to wholesome food. The day’s efforts extended beyond the lunch table, with the planting of fruit trees to enrich the school’s thriving organic garden, led by The Sprightly Seed.

This garden is more than just greenery , it forms a living classroom that enhances the school’s practical curriculum. It also supports the school’s sustainability by supplying fresh produce and homemade preserves, which are sold to the local community.

Wendy van Zyl, Libstar’s category and customer executive, shared: “Mandela Month is about doing what we can, where we are. For us, it’s about showing up with our hands and our hearts, investing in the next generation. When we plant a tree or share a meal, we’re quietly building a healthier, more hopeful tomorrow.”

Jade Orgill from The Sprightly Seed echoed the sentiment: “We believe in working alongside communities. Through our partnership with Libstar, we’re able to go further, creating gardens, building skills, and opening doors for learners.”

Bel Porto School principal, Ilona Herman, expressed deep gratitude: “Our learners show so much resilience. Every effort, no matter how big or small, reminds them that their dreams matter. This is more than just food or a garden, it’s another step toward a future where they can thrive.”

This initiative stands as a powerful reminder that lasting change often begins with a shared meal or a single seed in the soil. Libstar and The Sprightly Seed invite the broader community to support the Bel Porto Organic Market Garden, open from 9am to 3pm on school days.



