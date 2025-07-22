MandelaMonth: 67 minutes, endless impact

BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation taking action, inspiring change and helping grow a better tomorrow

Lasting impact grows from the ground up, and the teams made a real difference under this year’s theme 'It’s still in our hands to combat poverty'. In Durban, at KwaMashu Christian Centre, together with Emseni Community Projects, BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation worked side-by-side to create gardens that not only feed communities but also empower them.

“It is moving to see our teams get their hands dirty for good. This is how we honour Madiba’s legacy, by showing up where it matters most,” said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

The day ended with a sense of renewed purpose and a commitment to supporting efforts that make a tangible difference in people’s lives, long after Mandela Day has passed.

Smiles and soil in action – the BET Software and Hollywood Foundation teams shared sustainable gardening skills with community members



