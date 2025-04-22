South Africa
ICT Software
Top devs gear up for BET Software’s high-stakes hackathon on the future of payments

The future of payments is being written, and South Africa’s tech talent is primed to take the lead this weekend.
Issued by BET Software
14 Aug 2025
14 Aug 2025
The 2025 BET Software virtual hackathon, themed "The Future of Payments: Leveraging Emerging Tech", will see senior software developers design, prototype or build a solution that reimagines the future of payments in Africa and beyond. Whether it’s streamlining transactions, improving accessibility or enhancing security, bold and future-ready ideas are welcome, says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

“We’re looking for experienced developers who can combine technical excellence with real-world insight. This isn’t just about building apps, it’s about solving problems that could unlock new financial access across the continent,” he explains.

Sponsored by leading names in tech including Red Hat, Couchbase and Confluent, this first-ever hackathon for the company offers developers the chance to win over R50,000 in cash, plus other tech prizes such as headphones and drones. Top participants also get guaranteed interviews with BET Software and mentorship opportunities.

Follow the action on social media with #BETHackathon2025, #BETSoftware #FutureOfPayments.

Read more: software developers, Michael Collins, BET Software
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
