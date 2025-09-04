BET Software and Women in AI join forces to honour women who lead fearlessly

BET Software ended Women’s Month by partnering with Women in AI (WAI) to host a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime conference on Saturday, 30 August 2025, in Durban, Johannesburg and virtually. Women who are titans in the tech world came together to inspire, uplift, and carve new legacies.

Building a world where women don’t have to ask if they belong in tech – because they already do – were guest speakers (from left to right) Yashmita Bhana (founder and CEO of Nihka Technology Group), Sam Gqomo (managing director of Womandla Global Network), Kgomotso Mamello Motshidi (co-founder and CEO of The Zora Group) and Kaluba Chikonde (lead data engineer at Livetec Systems)

For generations, women have carried the weight of closed doors and invisible ceilings. Yet despite the odds, they have risen to become entrepreneurs building empires and leaders changing the course of history. This conference, under the theme Beyond the Code: Tech on Her Terms, was a tribute to those women, and to the countless others still fighting to be seen and heard.

The event gathered pioneers in technology, business, and innovation who shared their journeys of triumph over adversity. From keynote addresses that stirred courage, to panel discussions that unpacked the hard truths of being a woman in male-dominated spaces, the day created a space where stories of resilience met opportunities for real change.

The future is not waiting for women, the future is being built by them.



