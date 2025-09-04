BET Software and Women in AI join forces to honour women who lead fearlessly
For generations, women have carried the weight of closed doors and invisible ceilings. Yet despite the odds, they have risen to become entrepreneurs building empires and leaders changing the course of history. This conference, under the theme Beyond the Code: Tech on Her Terms, was a tribute to those women, and to the countless others still fighting to be seen and heard.
The event gathered pioneers in technology, business, and innovation who shared their journeys of triumph over adversity. From keynote addresses that stirred courage, to panel discussions that unpacked the hard truths of being a woman in male-dominated spaces, the day created a space where stories of resilience met opportunities for real change.
The future is not waiting for women, the future is being built by them.
