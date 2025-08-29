WomensMonth: You are your own competition - Gugu Ndebele, executive director of Owlag

As we come to the close of Women's Month, we sit down with Gugu Ndebele, executive director of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, for one last conversation.

Gugu Ndebele, executive director of Owlag

While Ndebele may have been born in Soweto, she says, "Soweto is where my parents were placed by apartheid - my real home is eNquthu."

The mother of three admits she's "not a 'happy camper' at the moment," following the departure of her youngest twins, who are away university: "They left home this year, and their absence is felt."

However, in this way, she is able to empathise with the young girls who leave their homes to study at Owlag: "More than anything, our girls when they start here, they miss home. They come to us in their early teens and are still babies. Some of them are raised by their grandmothers and the separation is hard. We try to keep them engaged and occupied..."

Ndebele says her work at Owlag has been one of her greatest blessings: "I have the privilege and honour of looking after 330 remarkable girls who come from communities that are furthest from opportunity.

“Those areas are characterised by lack of quality education, crowded school, sometimes no running water. In some schools there are no teachers. But these girls make it and qualify to come to Owlag.

"These girls arrive with energy, grit, determination, and exceptional academic potential. They join us in Grade 8 and graduate in Grade 12.

“Over our 17 years as a school, we have watched our graduates go on to pursue an incredible variety of careers, not just in law, but in the sciences, education, and so much more.

"Being part of this journey is a true blessing. Every day, I have the opportunity to make a tangible impact on the life of a child, 24/7, because Owlag is a boarding school. At this moment, I cannot imagine trading this role for anything."

Here, Ndebele talks to us more about the benefits of all-girls schools, and how vital education is for the growth and empowerment of South Africa's young women.

What opportunities do you find all-girls schools offer their learners that a co-ed doesn’t?

I believe that attending an all-girls school can be more beneficial for girls compared to a co-educational environment.

One of the primary advantages is that girls often feel a greater sense of safety. This is not to suggest that co-educational schools are unsafe, but rather that the all-girls setting can provide a level of comfort that encourages students to be themselves more freely.

In such environments, girls may feel more confident being themselves and participating in various activities and expressing themselves without the social pressures that can sometimes arise in mixed-gender settings.

Additionally, all-girls schools often foster a strong sense of sisterhood, where students form meaningful and lasting relationships.

As an alumna of Inanda Seminary, I can personally attest to the enduring connections formed during my time there. I remain in contact with many of my former classmates to this day.

Ultimately, while every school, regardless of its structure, has a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

I also believe that all-girls schools offer unique advantages that contribute positively to a girl's educational and personal development. It makes it easier to deal with the issues that young girls face for example, personal hygiene, issues women tend to come across, ensuring that they are not neglected.

Why do you think it is we’re so quick to praise women for succeeding in male-dominated industries, but women-led sectors, such as education, go largely unacknowledged?

I don’t believe women are necessarily praised quickly for succeeding in male-dominated industries.

In fact, it often takes considerable time and effort for women to break through in these sectors. What makes their success significant and worthy of praise is the sheer determination and resilience required to overcome systemic barriers and biases.

When a woman succeeds in a male-dominated industry, it is the result of persistent hard work, overcoming countless obstacles, and excelling against all odds.

Speaking as a woman in education, what should we be teaching or impressing upon on our young girls more?

As leaders in education, we have a critical responsibility to impress upon our young girls the undeniable value of education.

First and foremost, if they are not yet in school, we must ensure they enrol and staying committed to their academic journey. For those already in school, our focus should be on ensuring they remain in school. I cannot overstate the importance of staying in school.

The realities of life can present numerous challenges for young girls, societal pressures, violations, and in some cases, unintended pregnancies, are all obstacles that may threaten their educational journey. School, school, school.

Learning and achieving are paramount to their future; they must work when at school.

Secondly, it is essential that our young girls come to understand that they are their own competition. They should strive to be better than the version of themselves from yesterday. No one else is their competitor.

Lastly, they should be encouraged to seek out mentors, people they can trust, talk to, and rely on, to help them navigate life as it becomes increasingly tougher out here.

What is your advice to young women this Women's Month?

Don’t allow anyone to make you feel less than, you are worthy, you are more than, you are enough.