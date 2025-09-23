South Africa
    Championing change: Women educators challenging norms with poise

    Over the course of my career in education, which spans over 40 years and has taken me from classroom to corporate, from teens to toddlers, I’ve learned that true leadership is not about position, it’s about purpose. It’s about using your voice, your influence and your courage to challenge bias, dismantle outdated thinking, and build inclusive spaces where women and girls are seen, heard and valued.
    By Dr Bev Evangelides
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    My greatest teachers have often been the youngest. Children aged one to six, with their disarming honesty and insatiable curiosity, taught me the power of listening — really listening — and that joy and learning go hand in hand.

    “Nothing without joy,” said Reggio Emilia pioneer Loris Malaguzzi, and that has become my professional mantra and compass.

    Women dominate the education sector numerically, but not always in influence. We need more women who are willing to challenge the narrative — not by shouting, but by showing. Leading with integrity. Nurturing with intention. Speaking up even when our opinions differ.

    In my early years, I learnt to express my thoughts clearly and to listen with intent — because those quiet, respectful moments are often the most transformative.

    Education is a legacy profession. We don’t always witness the full impact of our work, but we know it shapes generations. That’s what keeps us going — not applause, but purpose.

    This career has gifted me countless moments, each a reminder that I made the right decision when I chose to teach. I’ve walked this path with remarkable women whose grit, grace, empathy and ambition changed classrooms and lives.

    Dr Bev Evangelides
    Dr Bev Evangelides

    As I prepare to close this chapter, I offer some hard-earned truths to the women rising behind me:

    • You are enough. Your presence alone holds power — in boardrooms, classrooms, kitchens or communities.
    • Use your voice. Ask questions. Challenge politely. Set boundaries. Silence never changed anything.
    • Keep learning. Read, listen, reflect, adapt. It’s never too late to stretch, shift or start again.
    • Own your story. Even the messy parts. That’s where courage lives.
    • Lead with empathy. But don’t be afraid of ambition. Women can be both kind and formidable.
    • Take care of yourself. Your well-being is not a luxury — it’s your fuel.

    To every woman in education and beyond: don’t shrink to fit. Stand tall in your truth and help light the way for others.

    Let's do Biz