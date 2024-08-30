WomensMonth: Celebrating Dr Beverly Evangelides: 40+ years in education leadership

The career of Beverly Evangelides is over 40 years long, 30 of which consist of managerial experience. She has written numerous journal articles, facilitated workshops and talks and participated in media platforms on educational topics of interest. She has also worked across all school phases as a teacher, deputy-head principal, and principal, in corporate education as a national academics coordinator at a listed company, ADvTech and as a registered specialist counsellor

Dr. Bev Evangelides

With over four decades in education, what initially drew you to this field, and how has your passion evolved over the years?

I knew from a young age that I wanted to work with people and ideally children, so teaching was a natural choice. I have circumnavigated the many phases in education, from working in a pre-school; to preparatory, college, tertiary and corporate education.

I am naturally curious and enjoy exploring different educational landscapes which has invigorated my love for life-long learning.

Can you share some insights into the challenges and rewards of leading a school, particularly with your current role at Reddam House, Waterfall Early Learning School?

There have been a multitude of rewards working as a head at Reddam House, Waterfall Early Learning School. I celebrate our children’s presence every day, nurture their development and support their well-being.

When our young children and teachers laugh together, joy multiplies which fosters a joyful space to learn and grow. When our children, teachers and families work hand-in-hand as one I know that our values and goals have been aligned and we can flourish together as one learning community.

I see the challenges I have experienced as opportunities to learn and grow. Everything has a solution and creative problem-solving engaging with all parties is a sure way to overcome these challenges.

As someone who continually seeks growth, what recent trends or innovations in education excite you the most?

In the dynamic landscape of education, several trends are shaping the way students and teachers learn and teach. These trends are continually evolving which keeps me motivated to keep abreast and embrace innovative practices.

excites me is a push for global and cultural competency in education. Schools are integrating diverse perspectives into curricula, fostering cross-cultural understanding and preparing our children for a global world.

More personalised and flexible learning pathways are created as students need to master specific skills rather than solely adhering to scores. These trends reflect a commitment to preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

From personalised learning and technology integration to a focus on social-emotional well-being ensure that students are prepared for personal and professional success.

As a life-long learner, what motivates you to keep pursuing further education and professional development?

In this fast-paced world, one does not want to be left behind. Despite my years of experience in education, the educational landscape is long and wide and I need to continue on my path of delving deep and finding meaningful interventions to ensure that I am current, readily available and supportive in my role as a head.

In light of Women’s Month, how do you reflect on your journey as a woman in educational leadership?

As a woman in an educational leadership position, I soon realised that I needed to take charge of my future; I needed to have a voice, express my thoughts and use specific skills to build cohesion and improve communication in and amongst my team.

As a transformational leader, I established myself as a role model realising that my influence impacted my teams’ behaviour, attitude and actions. Embracing a shared vision, showing gratitude and collaborating effectively I earned the trust of my staff and when one has trust, one has everything.

What advice would you give to young women who aspire to leadership roles in education or other fields?

Be authentic, never shy away from being heard, share your thoughts and ideas, show compassion and empathy; and never judge another human unless you have walked a mile in their moccasins.

How can the education sector better support and empower women in leadership roles?

The education sector needs to foster an inclusive environment which values diversity and cultivates a growth mindset where mistakes are viewed as learning opportunities, helping women to feel more comfortable stepping out of their comfort zones.

Including diversity and inclusion metrics in performance appraisals may be a starting point in mitigating unconscious bias which has in some instances hindered women’s career opportunities.

Mentorship programmes whereby women can be paired with a mentor who can help them build confidence, and provide support and guidance making them realise that they have the ability and an equal opportunity to further their career pathway.

Women’s successes need to be recognized and celebrated which will in turn inspire other women to take calculated risks.