South Africa
Education E-learning
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqThink Digital AcademyGordon Institute of Business ScienceNorth-West University (NWU)False Bay CollegeUniversity of PretoriaFundiConnectAfdaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CambriLearn now offers the world’s most complete online homeschooling solution

    As education continues to evolve, CambriLearn is quietly setting a new global benchmark: a fully accredited online school offering the most comprehensive curriculum suite available, now including the US High School Diploma alongside the British and South African systems.
    Issued by CambriLearn
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    CambriLearn now offers the world&#x2019;s most complete online homeschooling solution

    In a market flooded with platforms that offer either narrow options or static, one-size-fits-all content, CambriLearn stands apart. With the ability to cater to students in more than 100 countries and across all learning styles, CambriLearn is not just building an online school; it’s building the future of education.

    A truly global learning path

    Until recently, parents choosing online schooling often had to compromise: flexibility came at the cost of recognition, and local alignment came at the cost of global relevance.

    CambriLearn now offers four complete curricula:

    This gives families the unique ability to choose a path that suits their child’s learning style, pace, and future study plans, all within one platform, backed by a dedicated academic support team.

    Why the US curriculum matters

    The addition of the American High School Diploma unlocks a highly flexible, continuous-assessment path for students who want a broader learning experience. It’s ideal for families who prefer a modern, learner-led approach, with elective options ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Psychology to advanced STEM courses.

    And unlike some perceptions, the American Diploma is not just for students bound for the US.

    South African universities,  including the most competitive ones, accept this qualification when paired with a USAf Matric Exemption. This makes the US Diploma a globally mobile and locally valid alternative to traditional schooling, without compromising on academic depth or future opportunity.

    For students aiming to study abroad, it’s a clear advantage. For students staying in South Africa, it’s an opportunity to pursue a more personalised, interest-driven journey, and still access top local institutions.

    Bridging cultures, not just curricula

    South African parents, particularly those from Afrikaans-speaking families, often feel torn between preserving their cultural values and preparing their children for global success.

    CambriLearn’s approach respects both.

    With Afrikaans offered as a first or second language across all relevant curricula (including as an elective in the US system), students can continue learning in their mother tongue while accessing internationally recognised pathways. This cultural continuity matters. It reassures parents that their children don’t have to abandon who they are to succeed in a global context.

    It’s also a reason why CambriLearn has seen growing adoption among Afrikaans families who want the best of both worlds: a world-class education grounded in the values and language they hold dear

    One platform, endless options, infinite possibility

    CambriLearn is the only online school in South Africa, and one of the few in the world, to offer:

    • Live and recorded lessons
    • Full-time academic tracking and support
    • University guidance and exam registration assistance
    • Personalised learning plans

    For families who move to another country, change their future study plans, or simply want more choice, this kind of flexibility is unmatched.

    Online learning that doesn’t feel remote

    One of the challenges of online education is that it often feels like a solitary pursuit. CambriLearn has actively addressed this by creating structured, community-driven experiences:

    • Monthly live webinars
    • Online student clubs and competitions
    • Access to qualified teachers via live chat
    • Assignments with personalised feedback
    • Exam readiness workshop

    Instead of isolating students, CambriLearn’s model empowers them, making education feel alive, relevant, and human.

    Built for what’s next

    Whether your child is aiming for Matric, A Levels, or a US college, CambriLearn now offers a comprehensive pathway, regardless of your family's location or destination.

    In an era of rapid change, that kind of academic adaptability is more than a luxury; it’s a necessity.

    And with South African families increasingly looking for safe, affordable, and future-ready education, CambriLearn is answering the call, one curriculum, one student, one future at a time.

    Thinking about making the switch?

    Speak to a CambriLearn Education Consultant today and explore the curriculum that’s right for your child.

    Join the August 2025 Open House

    Whether you’re looking for more flexibility, stronger support, or just something that finally fits your family — this free, live session is for you.

    Date: 21 August 2025

    Format: Live online

    Bonus: Attendees receive 5% off 2025/2026 enrolments

    What you’ll see:

    • Curriculum options that grow with your child – From CAPS to British to US, we’ll show you how our accredited tracks adapt to your goals.
    • A look inside the platform – Live lessons, feedback, support, dashboards, see how everything works.
    • Real stories from real families – No actors, just parents and students sharing their journeys.
    • Live Q&A – Ask anything. No scripts. No jargon.

    Reserve your spot now

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    CambriLearn
    CambriLearn is an internationally accredited online school offering flexible, high-quality education from Foundation Stage to A Levels, aligned with British, Pearson Edexcel and CAPS curricula.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz