CambriLearn now offers the world’s most complete online homeschooling solution

In a market flooded with platforms that offer either narrow options or static, one-size-fits-all content, CambriLearn stands apart. With the ability to cater to students in more than 100 countries and across all learning styles, CambriLearn is not just building an online school; it’s building the future of education.
A truly global learning path
Until recently, parents choosing online schooling often had to compromise: flexibility came at the cost of recognition, and local alignment came at the cost of global relevance.
CambriLearn now offers four complete curricula:
- US High School Diploma
- International British Curriculum
- Pearson Edexcel Curriculum
- South African CAPS/KABV Curriculum
This gives families the unique ability to choose a path that suits their child’s learning style, pace, and future study plans, all within one platform, backed by a dedicated academic support team.
Why the US curriculum matters
The addition of the American High School Diploma unlocks a highly flexible, continuous-assessment path for students who want a broader learning experience. It’s ideal for families who prefer a modern, learner-led approach, with elective options ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Psychology to advanced STEM courses.
And unlike some perceptions, the American Diploma is not just for students bound for the US.
South African universities, including the most competitive ones, accept this qualification when paired with a USAf Matric Exemption. This makes the US Diploma a globally mobile and locally valid alternative to traditional schooling, without compromising on academic depth or future opportunity.
For students aiming to study abroad, it’s a clear advantage. For students staying in South Africa, it’s an opportunity to pursue a more personalised, interest-driven journey, and still access top local institutions.
Bridging cultures, not just curricula
South African parents, particularly those from Afrikaans-speaking families, often feel torn between preserving their cultural values and preparing their children for global success.
CambriLearn’s approach respects both.
With Afrikaans offered as a first or second language across all relevant curricula (including as an elective in the US system), students can continue learning in their mother tongue while accessing internationally recognised pathways. This cultural continuity matters. It reassures parents that their children don’t have to abandon who they are to succeed in a global context.
It’s also a reason why CambriLearn has seen growing adoption among Afrikaans families who want the best of both worlds: a world-class education grounded in the values and language they hold dear
One platform, endless options, infinite possibility
CambriLearn is the only online school in South Africa, and one of the few in the world, to offer:
- Live and recorded lessons
- Full-time academic tracking and support
- University guidance and exam registration assistance
- Personalised learning plans
For families who move to another country, change their future study plans, or simply want more choice, this kind of flexibility is unmatched.
Online learning that doesn’t feel remote
One of the challenges of online education is that it often feels like a solitary pursuit. CambriLearn has actively addressed this by creating structured, community-driven experiences:
- Monthly live webinars
- Online student clubs and competitions
- Access to qualified teachers via live chat
- Assignments with personalised feedback
- Exam readiness workshop
Instead of isolating students, CambriLearn’s model empowers them, making education feel alive, relevant, and human.
Built for what’s next
Whether your child is aiming for Matric, A Levels, or a US college, CambriLearn now offers a comprehensive pathway, regardless of your family's location or destination.
In an era of rapid change, that kind of academic adaptability is more than a luxury; it’s a necessity.
And with South African families increasingly looking for safe, affordable, and future-ready education, CambriLearn is answering the call, one curriculum, one student, one future at a time.
Thinking about making the switch?
Speak to a CambriLearn Education Consultant today and explore the curriculum that’s right for your child.
