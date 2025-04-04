Soaring private school fees: Online schooling offers a smarter, affordable alternative

CambriLearn delivers internationally recognised, Cognia-accredited British curricula, ensuring students receive high-quality educational content, access to certified teachers, and personalised learning tools, all at a fraction of traditional private school costs.

The growing financial strain of private school fees

In 2025, private school fees in South Africa have seen significant increases. For instance, Hilton College's annual fees have risen to R420,729, reflecting a 5.8% increase from 2024. Other top private schools have also reported substantial hikes, with some institutions increasing fees by up to 7.5%.

This trend of rising education costs is juxtaposed with modest salary growth. Over the past decade, average wage growth in South Africa has hovered around 5.4% annually, with some years, such as 2022, experiencing growth as low as 3.8%. Additionally, inflation has impacted the cost of living.

These economic factors have significantly reduced disposable income for families, making private schooling increasingly unattainable for the average household.

As a result, parents face tough financial trade-offs, often compromising on other essential investments to afford their children's education or seeking alternatives that deliver the same quality at a more manageable price.

Online schooling: An affordable, high-quality solution

For families grappling with soaring private school fees, online learning platforms like CambriLearn provide access to prestigious international curricula at significantly lower costs.

CambriLearn offers the Cognia-accredited British International Curriculum and the Pearson Edexcel Curriculum, globally recognised qualifications that open doors to universities worldwide.

Additionally, South African families can opt for the CAPS Curriculum, available in English and Afrikaans (KABV).

Why Choose CambriLearn?

CambriLearn's offerings stand out for their rigour. They equip students with the knowledge and credentials needed for higher education and career success. Rated as South Africa's best online school, CambriLearn caters to diverse educational needs while maintaining competitive pricing.

Enrolling in CambriLearn's online programmes doesn't mean compromising on quality. The platform ensures a flexible educational experience tailored to individual student needs.

Some of its key benefits include:

Flexible scheduling: CambriLearn allows students to create flexible schedules, which is ideal for those managing health issues, travelling, or other unique circumstances.

Students gain more hours for extracurricular activities, hobbies, or other passions, fostering balanced and holistic development.

Students gain more hours for extracurricular activities, hobbies, or other passions, fostering balanced and holistic development. Comprehensive learning support: Recorded lessons are available for review, and interactive Q&A sessions allow students to revisit complex topics and receive immediate academic guidance.

Students can progress at their own speed with CambriLearn's personalised learning approach. This approach reinforces strengths and dedicates more time to challenging subjects, ensuring a thorough understanding of key concepts.

Inclusive and supportive learning environment

CambriLearn strongly advocates for special needs education. Its structured yet adaptable platform is designed to minimise the social and sensory challenges faced by neurodiverse learners, providing a supportive environment where they can thrive. This emphasis on inclusivity and support reassures parents about their children's well-being and academic progress, making CambriLearn a trusted choice for families with diverse learning needs.

This emphasis on inclusivity and support reassures parents about their children's well-being and academic progress, making CambriLearn a trusted choice for families with diverse learning needs.

Financial and emotional relief for families

By offering lower tuition fees and reducing other costs such as transportation and uniforms, CambriLearn provides significant financial relief to families. This allows parents to allocate resources to their children's extracurricular pursuits or savings, reducing the financial stress of private schooling.

The flexibility of learning from home also creates a stress-free environment, which is particularly beneficial for younger children and those with unique learning needs, providing parents with peace of mind about their children's education.

The flexibility of learning from home also creates a stress-free environment, which is particularly beneficial for younger children and those with unique learning needs, providing parents with peace of mind about their children's education.

Bridging the gap between quality and cost

As private school fees continue to escalate, CambriLearn emerges as a practical solution, blending accessibility with a rigorous international curriculum. Families can now secure elite education without the associated financial strain, ensuring their children are well-prepared for future academic and professional success.

To explore how CambriLearn can fit your family's educational needs, speak to one of their education consultants or sign up here.



