1 platform. 5 curricula. Infinite possibility: How CambriLearn is redefining online education in South Africa

Education must adapt to changing family needs and lifestyles. Parents want flexible, quality options beyond traditional schooling.

CambriLearn delivers these options as South Africa’s most comprehensive online school, with five global curricula on a single platform.

From South Africa’s CAPS and Afrikaans KABV syllabi to Pearson Edexcel, the broader British curriculum, and a recognised US K–12 diploma, CambriLearn offers students aged 5 to 19 personalised, portable education worldwide.

A true education ecosystem, not just another online provider

Unlike platforms that only offer video content or digitised worksheets, CambriLearn operates as a full-service school, uniquely providing certified teachers, live and recorded lessons, official transcripts, university-ready qualifications, and real-time progress tracking for parents, all within one platform.

CambriLearn enables families to choose the best academic path for their child, offering flexibility, quality, and personalised learning at their own pace from home.

Here’s a look at what makes CambriLearn’s offering uniquely powerful.

The 5 curricula you can access on CambriLearn

1. International British Curriculum

Perfect for younger students or those beginning their academic journey, this stream follows the International British Curriculum and builds a strong foundation in core subjects.

Levels offered:

Primary Stage 1–6

Lower secondary and international GCSE prep (Foundation I and II)

AS and A Levels as bridging courses to university



2. Pearson Edexcel

CambriLearn is accredited by Pearson Edexcel, providing students with access to a globally recognised British system that culminates in International GCSEs and A-levels. It’s ideal for students aiming for admission to a UK or international university.

Levels offered:

Primary stage 1–6 and lower secondary (Ages 5–13)



(Ages 5–13) Edexcel International GCSE (Ages 14–16)



(Ages 14–16) AS Levels in subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology.

3. CAPS curriculum (South African National Curriculum)

For families looking to follow the official South African academic pathway, CambriLearn offers a fully supported CAPS-aligned track, from Grade R to Grade 12.

CambriLearn is SACAI-registered , meaning students can write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) through official channels.

Levels offered:

Grade R–7 (Primary School)



(Primary School) Grade 8–9 (Senior Phase)



(Senior Phase) Grade 10–12 (FET Phase leading to Matric)

4. KABV curriculum (CAPS Afrikaans Curriculum)

CambriLearn also offers a fully Afrikaans primary school curriculum, aligned to South Africa’s KABV (Kurrikulum- en Assesseringbeleidsverklaring) framework.

Levels offered:

Graad 1–7

This is a rare benefit in online education, a complete Afrikaans academic journey , designed specifically for local families and not widely available elsewhere.

5. US K–12 curriculum (NCAA Accredited)

CambriLearn’s US Curriculum is fully accredited by Cognia and follows a credit-based, progressive model from Kindergarten through Grade 12. Graduates earn a US High School Diploma , accepted by universities in the US, UK, Europe, and beyond.

Levels offered:

Kindergarten to Grade 12

Structured around continual assessment, electives, and real-world skills

All course materials are included digitally; no textbooks required . Students and families can choose a pace that suits them, making it perfect for:

Expat families abroad



Homeschoolers



Athletes, performers, or digital nomads



Students needing individualised instruction

Who is CambriLearn for?

CambriLearn is designed for diverse learners across the world:

Full-time homeschoolers



After-school support for learners (blending with traditional schools)



Gifted or neurodiverse students who need pacing flexibility



Families relocating internationally or living in remote areas



Students preparing for university locally or abroad

No matter your lifestyle, location, or goals, CambriLearn makes education accessible, structured, and meaningful.

Flexible packages, clear outcomes

CambriLearn offers multiple enrolment options to suit different needs and budgets:

Full support packages : Live lessons, teacher Q&A, grading, and academic reports



: Live lessons, teacher Q&A, grading, and academic reports Standard packages : Recorded content, assessments, and helpdesk support



: Recorded content, assessments, and helpdesk support Self-paced : Budget-friendly option with core content access

Additionally, there are monthly intakes , allowing students to start at their convenience, not just in January.

The most comprehensive online school in South Africa

In a sea of online platforms, CambriLearn stands apart by being the only South African online school to offer all this:

5 full curricula spanning British, South African, and American systems, with seamless integration and support.



Exam board accreditation (Pearson Edexcel, Cognia)



Afrikaans and English learning streams



End-to-end schooling from age 5 to 19



Real-time academic tracking, certified teachers, and full-service support

From Graad 1 to AS Levels, from Johannesburg to Dubai, CambriLearn is redefining what “school” can be.

Ready to take the next step?

CambriLearn is a launchpad for future-ready learning.

Visit cambrilearn.com to explore the full offering

Book your free consultation with an Academic Advisor and start your personalised learning journey today.



