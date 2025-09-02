Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Accountants Cape Town
- Sales Representative Johannesburg
- Join the Future of Training Cape Town
1 platform. 5 curricula. Infinite possibility: How CambriLearn is redefining online education in South Africa
Education must adapt to changing family needs and lifestyles. Parents want flexible, quality options beyond traditional schooling.
CambriLearn delivers these options as South Africa’s most comprehensive online school, with five global curricula on a single platform.
From South Africa’s CAPS and Afrikaans KABV syllabi to Pearson Edexcel, the broader British curriculum, and a recognised US K–12 diploma, CambriLearn offers students aged 5 to 19 personalised, portable education worldwide.
A true education ecosystem, not just another online provider
Unlike platforms that only offer video content or digitised worksheets, CambriLearn operates as a full-service school, uniquely providing certified teachers, live and recorded lessons, official transcripts, university-ready qualifications, and real-time progress tracking for parents, all within one platform.
CambriLearn enables families to choose the best academic path for their child, offering flexibility, quality, and personalised learning at their own pace from home.
Here’s a look at what makes CambriLearn’s offering uniquely powerful.
The 5 curricula you can access on CambriLearn
1. International British Curriculum
Perfect for younger students or those beginning their academic journey, this stream follows the International British Curriculum and builds a strong foundation in core subjects.
Levels offered:
- Primary Stage 1–6
- Lower secondary and international GCSE prep (Foundation I and II)
- AS and A Levels as bridging courses to university
- Lower secondary and international GCSE prep (Foundation I and II)
2. Pearson Edexcel
CambriLearn is accredited by Pearson Edexcel, providing students with access to a globally recognised British system that culminates in International GCSEs and A-levels. It’s ideal for students aiming for admission to a UK or international university.
Levels offered:
- Primary stage 1–6 and lower secondary (Ages 5–13)
- Edexcel International GCSE (Ages 14–16)
- AS Levels in subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology.
3. CAPS curriculum (South African National Curriculum)
For families looking to follow the official South African academic pathway, CambriLearn offers a fully supported CAPS-aligned track, from Grade R to Grade 12.
CambriLearn is SACAI-registered, meaning students can write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) through official channels.
Levels offered:
- Grade R–7 (Primary School)
- Grade 8–9 (Senior Phase)
- Grade 10–12 (FET Phase leading to Matric)
4. KABV curriculum (CAPS Afrikaans Curriculum)
CambriLearn also offers a fully Afrikaans primary school curriculum, aligned to South Africa’s KABV (Kurrikulum- en Assesseringbeleidsverklaring) framework.
Levels offered:
- Graad 1–7
This is a rare benefit in online education, a complete Afrikaans academic journey, designed specifically for local families and not widely available elsewhere.
5. US K–12 curriculum (NCAA Accredited)
CambriLearn’s US Curriculum is fully accredited by Cognia and follows a credit-based, progressive model from Kindergarten through Grade 12. Graduates earn a US High School Diploma, accepted by universities in the US, UK, Europe, and beyond.
Levels offered:
- Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Structured around continual assessment, electives, and real-world skills
All course materials are included digitally; no textbooks required. Students and families can choose a pace that suits them, making it perfect for:
- Expat families abroad
- Homeschoolers
- Athletes, performers, or digital nomads
- Students needing individualised instruction
Who is CambriLearn for?
CambriLearn is designed for diverse learners across the world:
- Full-time homeschoolers
- After-school support for learners (blending with traditional schools)
- Gifted or neurodiverse students who need pacing flexibility
- Families relocating internationally or living in remote areas
- Students preparing for university locally or abroad
No matter your lifestyle, location, or goals, CambriLearn makes education accessible, structured, and meaningful.
Flexible packages, clear outcomes
CambriLearn offers multiple enrolment options to suit different needs and budgets:
- Full support packages: Live lessons, teacher Q&A, grading, and academic reports
- Standard packages: Recorded content, assessments, and helpdesk support
- Self-paced: Budget-friendly option with core content access
Additionally, there are monthly intakes, allowing students to start at their convenience, not just in January.
The most comprehensive online school in South Africa
In a sea of online platforms, CambriLearn stands apart by being the only South African online school to offer all this:
- 5 full curricula spanning British, South African, and American systems, with seamless integration and support.
- Exam board accreditation (Pearson Edexcel, Cognia)
- Afrikaans and English learning streams
- End-to-end schooling from age 5 to 19
- Real-time academic tracking, certified teachers, and full-service support
From Graad 1 to AS Levels, from Johannesburg to Dubai, CambriLearn is redefining what “school” can be.
Ready to take the next step?
CambriLearn is a launchpad for future-ready learning.
Visit cambrilearn.com to explore the full offering
Book your free consultation with an Academic Advisor and start your personalised learning journey today.
- 1 platform. 5 curricula. Infinite possibility: How CambriLearn is redefining online education in South Africa02 Sep 12:47
- CambriLearn now offers the world’s most complete online homeschooling solution04 Aug 16:24
- Bridging the gap: How online schools are solving South Africa’s teacher shortage crisis04 Jul 14:26
- Beyond the classroom walls: Why more South African parents are choosing flexible education paths02 Jun 14:55
- Soaring private school fees: Online schooling offers a smarter, affordable alternative06 May 15:29