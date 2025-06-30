Education E-learning
    #YouthMonth: A pathway for possibility - the role of online schools in breaking barriers

    I love that in South Africa, we dedicate specific months to celebrating important sectors of our society. As an educator, June feels particularly poignant as it is Youth Month - an opportunity to reflect on the important role that education plays in a country like ours that has a burgeoning youth population (the Statistics South Africa 2024 mid-year estimate reported that 58% of our population is under 35).
    By Tessa Venter
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    I don’t think there is any doubt, or argument, that education is one of the major ways in which we can change society for the better - it creates opportunity and, optimistically, a more equitable country. As a collective, we should be deeply invested in ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to pursue education.

    And this is where online schooling must play its part.

    Online schooling in South Africa has the ability to break down barriers, create additional opportunities and help drive equity for all. Online schools need to be part of the education ecosystem and allowed to play their role in helping build a better South Africa for our youth.

    An opportunity for all learners

    Something that our school often sees is families looking for something different, something that works for their child and their unique family circumstances. Some of our learners have faced interruptions due to illness, relocation, or family circumstances. Others have struggled with bullying, learning differences, or trauma — things that make physical attendance a daily struggle. Other families are looking for a school that is more within financial reach without compromising the quality of education their child will receive.

    For some of these families, online education isn’t simply an alternative — it is the only option that allows them a pathway that presents possibility or hope for their future.

    At UCT Online High School, we are immensely proud of the fact that we are able to create these opportunities for all families by bringing structured education directly into the homes of learners across the country, while supporting students with barriers to learning through inclusive practices and a holistic approach to well-being.

    In a country where affordability is key, access to quality education need not come at an exorbitant price point. Online schools already cut out some of the costs of a conventional school by eliminating things like transport fees and the need to purchase school uniforms. However, online schools have the added advantage of being able to leverage technology to ensure fees remain affordable.

    Practical, purposeful, and collaborative

    It is important to be clear: online schools are not a panacea. They are not for every learner, and they are not without challenges. Self-discipline, internet access, and support at home all play vital roles. But when designed thoughtfully and implemented responsibly, online schooling does create access and opportunity for those who want and need it.

    About Tessa Venter

    Tessa Venter, Executive Head of School - UCT Online High School
