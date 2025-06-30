YouthMonth: Baker McKenzie candidate attorneys’ shared pursuit of justice and progress

Promise Ndlovu, Nkateko Mabunda and Gabriella Desai – three unique individuals with a common link – they’re all candidate attorneys at Baker McKenzie South Africa.

Promise Ndlovu - qualified travel agent and candidate legal practitioner (CLP) in Baker McKenzie’s Banking & Finance practice

Promise Ndlovu - candidate attorney in Baker McKenzie’s Banking & Finance practice

Ndlovu describes himself as a “dedicated storyteller” who believes that “the most compelling narratives are created by those who consistently pursue their passions.” Born and raised in the south of Johannesburg, he became the first member of his family to graduate from university when he earned his LLB from Wits.

“Despite facing difficulties at times, my upbringing with three amazing siblings and hardworking parents was marked by unwavering support and encouragement to always follow our dreams,” he says.

A creative soul from the earliest age, Ndlovu taught himself how to write screenplays at 13, which he explains laid the “foundation for my future career as an aspiring attorney of the High Court.”

However, it was only when he was introduced to the legal side of the creative arts through the complexities of contracts within the television and film industry, that he discovered his love of law.

“It was through the study of law in its practical application—particularly by reading through various option and sale agreements—that I discovered my passion for the intricate craft behind each draft and subsequently lit the first sparks of a lifetime of being a law student.”

Nkateko Mabunda - CLP in Baker McKenzie’s Antitrust and Competition Law practice

Nkateko Mabunda - candidate attorney in Baker McKenzie’s Antitrust and Competition Law practice

Inspired by the vital role that lawyers play in shaping just and equitable societies, Mabunda completed his BA Law, followed by his LLB at the University of Pretoria in 2024.

Mabunda says his decision to pursue an education and career in law “is rooted in a deep and deliberate desire to make a meaningful impact—one that honours the enduring sacrifices of those who came before me and paves the way for those who will follow”.

“I believe that even the smallest contributions, when guided by purpose and integrity, can drive positive change. Through the continued study and practice of law, I aim to be a catalyst for such change.”

Gabriella Desai – CLP in Baker McKenzie’s M&A practice

Gabriella Desai – candidate attorney in Baker McKenzie’s M&A practice

The family-oriented Desai is an avid hockey player and sports-lover with a deep-rooted passion for law: “Law has been something I’ve gravitated towards since I was in Grade 3 — before I even really knew what it involved. Someone once told me that even if I didn’t understand it back then, my soul knew it was for me — and that’s stuck with me.

“Over time, I came to see that law is an impactful career with the ability to drive real, substantive change in the world around us. It offers a structured way to engage with complex issues, understand power, and hold systems accountable,” explains the Wits graduate.

This Youth Month, we chat to Ndlovu, Mabunda and Desai further about their experiences and opinions as young attorneys...

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

Ndlovu: For me, Youth Day is an acknowledgment of the immense struggles faced by those who had nothing and yet fought valiantly for everything - at tremendous personal cost.

As a young attorney in waiting, this day holds a special place in my heart. It is not merely a commemoration of past sacrifices but a vivid reminder of the boundless determination, bravery, and indomitable spirit that defined our predecessors. It fuels my resolve and commitment to play an integral role in shaping a just society. It is a call to action – to be a torchbearer for one's own generation and for those who will follow.

Youth Day, to me, is an affirmation of the enduring legacy of youthful determination and a testament to the transformative power of resilience in shaping a better world.

Mabunda: To me as a young attorney, youth day is a monument to commemorate those who dared to dream for a better tomorrow. It is a recurring reminder that the baton has been passed unto me to continue striving for a worthy ideal.

Most importantly, it reminds me that my commitment to driving change is not mine alone, but a shared pursuit carried by many youths who believe in justice and progress.

Desai: Youth Day commemorates the bravery of students who took to the streets in 1976 to protest against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction — a symbol of a much broader system of oppression. It’s a stark reminder that many of the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were not given freely, but demanded through protest, resistance, and sacrifice.

As a young South African, I carry that history with me. It reminds me never to take those hard-won freedoms for granted, and to recognise the role that young people continue to play in speaking truth to power and shaping the society we want to live in.

What do you feel is the most important piece of legislation impacting youth that has been passed in the last 40 years?

Desai: The Children’s Act 38 of 2005 is a landmark piece of legislation that fundamentally reshaped how South Africa views the rights of its youth. It prioritises the best interests of the child and gives children greater autonomy in matters affecting their well-being — from parental responsibilities to protection against abuse and neglect. It laid a legislative foundation for treating children not as passive dependents, but as individuals with rights and dignity.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to - or were hard-won by - earlier generations?

Ndlovu: The liberty that I am particularly grateful for today is the ability to receive a formal education in one of the 12 official languages of South Africa. This is especially significant given the historical context of our nation and the very reason for the 1976 Soweto uprising. Back then, students were protesting against the imposition of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction, which they rightfully saw as an attempt to further oppress and limit them. Their brave stand paved the way for a more inclusive educational system.

Today, being able to learn in one's home language is a profound liberty. It not only preserves our diverse cultural heritage but also ensures that education is accessible and meaningful to all. This has encouraged active learning and inspired innovation from all walks of life, as students feel more connected and engaged when taught in a language they fully understand. It's a testament to how far we've come and a reminder of the power of language in shaping our futures.

Mabunda: The liberty of access and opportunity, especially for those historically disadvantaged, is a hard-won privilege. The relentless courage of the youth of 1976 opened the gates to a future rich with possibility and resources.

It is through their sacrifice and hard-earned victory that we are now more equipped than ever to become meaningful contributors to a functional and mutually beneficial society. This freedom gives us a refined boldness and power to challenge norms, question systems, and imagine new possibilities without the weight of fear or ignorance holding us back.

Desai: I’m grateful for the progress made in women’s rights. Today, I work in a space where many of the leaders and disrupters in the industry are women — and while that may seem normal today, it was not always possible.

The right to occupy leadership roles, to be heard, and to pursue careers previously closed to us — those freedoms were fought for. Seeing women in positions of power and being part of those spaces is something I don’t take for granted.

Why is it so important for the youth of today to get involved in societal change?

Ndlovu: As young people, it is our duty to be the change we want to see. In the words of Andy Grove:

Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure. Only the paranoid survive.

While we may never achieve a perfect society, this quote serves as a powerful reminder that continuous vigilance and action are necessary to drive progress and prevent stagnation.

In the context of societal change, resting on past achievements can lead to a decline in progress. For the youth, this means recognising that the liberties and advancements we enjoy today were hard-won by previous generations and that it is our responsibility to safeguard and expand upon them.

There will always be room for a certain level of "paranoia", or rather, a conscious awareness of the challenges and injustices that still exist. Young people must stay engaged, question the status quo, and strive for continuous improvement. By doing so, we can ensure that the strides made in education, equality, and justice are not only preserved but also enhanced for future generations.

Involvement in societal change requires bravery, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of betterment. Just as our predecessors confronted adversity to secure the freedoms we now cherish, today's youth must be prepared to tackle the unique challenges of our time, whether they be climate change, social inequality, or technological disruption.

By interpreting Grove's quote as a call to action, young people can be inspired to remain vigilant and dedicated to the ongoing quest for a more equitable and just society.

Desai: Because history has shown us what happens when young people speak up. From the 1976 Soweto Uprising to more recent student-led movements across the world, youth activism has consistently pushed society forward.

Young people hold real power — in their voices, in their numbers, and in the platforms they have access to. Technology has given this generation tools to organise, mobilise, and be heard in ways that previous generations couldn’t. And we’ve seen the results — protests that lead to policy shifts, online campaigns that spark real-world change.

The impact is there. The youth have the means, the reach, and most importantly, the responsibility to help shape the society they want to live in.

The Department of Justice recently announced it would be seeking to publicise the National Register for Sex Offenders. What do you think of this move in terms of child protection?

Mabunda: I am vehemently for any legislative reform which seeks to protect the most vulnerable members of society. In the spirit of the youth of 1976, a system which fails to protect the rights and interests of children is a system which undoubtedly needs to be reformed.

It requires an intentional and concerted effort to protect the voiceless. The publication of the National Register for Sex offenders is but one step forward in taking up this collective duty to protect children, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Desai: I think it’s a necessary and overdue move. South Africa continues to face a gender-based violence crisis, with some of the highest rape statistics in the world. Women and children remain incredibly vulnerable, and often our legal and policing systems fail them.

Making the Sex Offenders Register public isn’t a full solution, but it does add an important layer of transparency and accountability. It signals that the safety of victims must take priority — and that those who harm them will not be protected by silence or bureaucracy.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

Ndlovu: Every generation has its defining challenges. For this generation, much of the struggles we face begin in our own minds. The pressures of maintaining healthy mind amidst increasing societal expectations and the constant comparisons fuelled by social media can be overwhelming.

Additionally, living in an increasingly interconnected world means that we are not only citizens of our respective nations but also global citizens, bearing the weight of international crises, environmental degradation, and widespread social injustices. This heightened vulnerability often leaves us feeling exposed and powerless.

Yet, despite these immense challenges, we continue to strive, overcoming daily obstacles with resilience and determination, carving out a place for ourselves in an often chaotic world.

Mabunda: The boon and curse of being a modern-day youth is having access to an endless well of information. In today’s climate, this has made it increasingly difficult to take a principled stand.

Modern youth activism is often clouded by a sense of per formativeness, creating pressure to conform at the expense of upholding personal values. As a result of this, it is challenging for us as youths to find a true sense of belonging and a cause worth fighting for.

Desai: Mental health is one of the biggest challenges affecting young people today, yet it’s still often dismissed. While it may seem like technology has made life easier, it’s also created a constant state of stimulation, comparison, and digital noise. We’re always connected, but more isolated than ever.

Social media and the pace of modern life have contributed to rising levels of anxiety, burnout, and a sense of pressure that’s hard to switch off from. These challenges aren’t always visible, but they’re deeply felt — and they’re reshaping how many young people experience daily life.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder…

Ndlovu: "No two days are ever the same. Tomorrow belongs to those who are brave enough to live through the struggles of today."

Desai: "Do what you love and happiness will follow."