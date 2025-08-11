Machine appoints Lesego Kotane as managing director

Lesego Kotane has been appointed Publicis Groupe Africa's creative agency Machine's managing director.

The leadership transition follows the promotion of Robyn Campbell, who moves into the role of senior vice president: communications at Publicis Groupe Africa.

A seasoned leader in the creative industry, he joins Machine from TBWA\ South Africa, where he served as Yellowwood managing director and group chief strategy Officer.

Prior to that, he held the position of managing director at King James Group.

To support Lesego in this new chapter, Alex Forrester-Strydom will step into a managing partner role, ensuring continuity across key accounts and operational excellence.

“Alex has been a driving force behind some of Machine’s biggest wins,” says Campbell. “Her ability to balance strategic oversight with hands-on client partnership makes her the ideal leader to help steer this next phase alongside Lesego.”

Next era of creativity

With a reputation for combining rigorous strategic thinking with bold creative leadership, Kotane steps into his new role with a clear mission: to drive Machine’s next era of fearless, borderless creativity.

“I’ve long admired Machine. It’s a storied creative company making smart, culturally relevant work,” says Kotane.

“I’m excited to partner with this incredible team and build on the strong foundation they’ve created. Our ambition is shared and together, we will make a meaningful difference for South Africa’s fearless brands," he says.

“Lesego’s arrival is a huge win for Machine,” says Campbell. “He brings a brilliant mix of strategic depth and creative drive. I’m confident he’ll take the agency to new heights.”

Campbell has been instrumental in Machine’s growth and evolution, and her elevation marks a strategic strengthening of Publicis Groupe Africa’s leadership team.

The push for cultural impact

“Lesego is a rare breed of leader who deeply understands the intersection between culture, strategy and creativity. His instinct for impactful ideas and his ability to guide teams toward bold, meaningful work make him the perfect fit for Machine.

"I’m excited to partner with him as we keep pushing the creative edge," adds Jabulani Sigege, Groupe executive creative director at Machine.

As Machine continues to expand its offering and push for cultural impact, Lesego’s leadership marks an exciting next chapter in its journey.