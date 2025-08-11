South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingMoonsportDentsuBroad MediaAdvertising Media ForumJacaranda FMKena OutdoorOffernetAlgoa FMPnetPenquinAfrica Film Finance ForumPrimedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Machine appoints Lesego Kotane as managing director

    Lesego Kotane has been appointed Publicis Groupe Africa's creative agency Machine's managing director.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    Machine, a creative agency within Publicis Groupe Africa, has appointed Lesego Kotane as its new national managing director (Image supplied)
    Machine, a creative agency within Publicis Groupe Africa, has appointed Lesego Kotane as its new national managing director (Image supplied)

    The leadership transition follows the promotion of Robyn Campbell, who moves into the role of senior vice president: communications at Publicis Groupe Africa.

    A seasoned leader in the creative industry, he joins Machine from TBWA\ South Africa, where he served as Yellowwood managing director and group chief strategy Officer.

    A seasoned leader in the creative industry, prior to that, he held the position of managing director at King James Group.

    To support Lesego in this new chapter, Alex Forrester-Strydom will step into a managing partner role, ensuring continuity across key accounts and operational excellence.

    “Alex has been a driving force behind some of Machine’s biggest wins,” says Campbell. “Her ability to balance strategic oversight with hands-on client partnership makes her the ideal leader to help steer this next phase alongside Lesego.”

    Next era of creativity

    With a reputation for combining rigorous strategic thinking with bold creative leadership, Kotane steps into his new role with a clear mission: to drive Machine’s next era of fearless, borderless creativity.

    “I’ve long admired Machine. It’s a storied creative company making smart, culturally relevant work,” says Kotane.

    “I’m excited to partner with this incredible team and build on the strong foundation they’ve created. Our ambition is shared and together, we will make a meaningful difference for South Africa’s fearless brands," he says.

    “Lesego’s arrival is a huge win for Machine,” says Campbell. “He brings a brilliant mix of strategic depth and creative drive. I’m confident he’ll take the agency to new heights.”

    Campbell has been instrumental in Machine’s growth and evolution, and her elevation marks a strategic strengthening of Publicis Groupe Africa’s leadership team.

    The push for cultural impact

    “Lesego is a rare breed of leader who deeply understands the intersection between culture, strategy and creativity. His instinct for impactful ideas and his ability to guide teams toward bold, meaningful work make him the perfect fit for Machine.

    "I’m excited to partner with him as we keep pushing the creative edge," adds Jabulani Sigege, Groupe executive creative director at Machine.

    As Machine continues to expand its offering and push for cultural impact, Lesego’s leadership marks an exciting next chapter in its journey.

    Read more: marketing, King James Group, Yellowwood, Jabulani Sigege, Lesego Kotane, Machine, Robyn Campbell, Publicis Groupe Africa, Alex Forrester-Strydom
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz