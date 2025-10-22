South Africa
    Publicis Groupe Africa named Network of the Year at the African Cristal Awards for the second consecutive year

    Publicis Groupe Africa has once again been named Network of the Year at the African Cristal Awards 2025, marking its second consecutive win and reaffirming its leadership in creativity and effectiveness across the continent.
    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    22 Oct 2025
    Publicis Groupe Africa has once again been named Network of the Year at the African Cristal Awards 2025, marking its second consecutive win and reaffirming its leadership in creativity and effectiveness across the continent.

    Adding to this achievement, Circus! Mauritius, part of the Publicis Groupe Africa network, was honoured as Agency of the Year, recognising its exceptional creative output and impact.

    The wins come one week after Publicis Groupe MEA was named Regional Agency Group of the Year at the 2025 Loeries Awards, underscoring the Groupe’s consistent creative excellence across multiple platforms and regions.

    The African Cristal Awards celebrate the very best in creativity and brand communication across the continent, spotlighting work that drives impact, tells powerful African stories, and influences culture in meaningful ways.

    Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa, said:

    “Winning Network of the Year for the second time in a row, and seeing Circus! Mauritius recognised as Agency of the Year, is a proud moment for every creative across our Groupe.

    These awards celebrate the power of African creativity - ideas born from cultural truth, collaboration, and bold thinking. Our strength lies in how we connect creativity, media, data, and technology to deliver work that truly moves people. Africa’s creative voice has never been stronger or more globally relevant.”

    Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, added:

    “This achievement is a testament to the incredible talent, collaboration, and creativity across our African network. It reflects how connected creativity consistently delivers meaningful outcomes for our clients and continues to elevate the standard of our industry.”

    About Publicis Groupe Africa

    Publicis Groupe Africa is the continent’s leading media, marketing, and communications network. With a presence in 36 countries and over 60 agencies, it amplifies African creativity and voices through innovative and impactful campaigns. As part of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, Publicis Groupe Africa delivers world-class solutions driven by creativity, technology, and strategy.

