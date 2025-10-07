The Loeries Student Expo, powered by Publicis Groupe Africa, will once again take centre stage during Loeries Creative Week 2025, shining a spotlight on the brightest final-year brand communications students from across the region.

This year, students have submitted their finest work in the form of A2 ‘brag boards,’ which will be exhibited at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town throughout Loeries Creative Week from 8 to 10 October. The Student Expo provides agencies with direct access to fresh perspectives and emerging talent, while giving students an invaluable platform to showcase their creativity to the wider industry.

Publicis Groupe Africa will host a dedicated launch event at the Expo. The event, taking place on 8 October, will bring together students, educators and agencies in a dynamic networking environment designed to break down barriers and open doors.

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, says the initiative reflects the Groupe’s deep commitment to nurturing young talent: “Our partnership with the Loeries is about creating pathways for the next generation of creatives to thrive. It’s about displaying their work and giving them the confidence and the opportunity to introduce themselves to the industry. This is a chance for agencies to share insights and for students to ask the questions that matter most.”

The Groupe’s investment in the Student Expo builds on its broader commitment to industry development through programmes like Le Cubs. This initiative offers young professionals access to mentorship, hands-on experience, and skills development to prepare them for meaningful careers in advertising and communications.

Pete Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, adds: “Creativity is at its most powerful when it is unfiltered and bold, and that’s exactly what these students bring. By putting their work on display, we’re not only celebrating their talent, but also reminding the industry that fresh thinking drives progress.”

“We see young talent not merely as an asset, but as the future we are actively cultivating and empowering,” says Neo Selwe, chief people officer, Publicis Groupe Africa. "Events like the Student Expo are vital to shaping our people pipeline. Meeting these students face-to-face gives us the chance to inspire, guide, and invest in the leaders of tomorrow. It's about building an industry where young voices feel they belong from day one. The Loeries Student Expo is a highlight of Creative Week, offering both agencies and students the chance to connect, collaborate, and co-create the future of the African creative industry.

