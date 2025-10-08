Samsung Shop app: Unlocking a lifestyle that fits you

Shopping has never been just about buying – it’s about living smarter, expressing yourself and making choices that add value to your everyday life. With the Samsung Shop app*, you get so much more than a shopping platform.

It’s a lifestyle enabler, putting the power of choice, convenience and control in your hands. Whether you’re a student, a business professional, a home design enthusiast or simply someone who wants to get the most out of their Samsung devices – the app is your one-stop shop for everything you need.

From personalised recommendations and exclusive offers to flexible payment options and online support, the Samsung Shop app helps you unlock the full potential of your Samsung ecosystem. Let’s explore how it fits into every lifestyle and some of the products you can get on the shop app:

For a business: Smarter tools, smoother workflow

Running a business means that efficiency is everything. The Samsung Shop app gives professionals access to powerful tools designed to keep work flowing seamlessly.



Galaxy Z Fold7 – multi-tasking made effortless with its large foldable screen for presentations, email and productivity on the go.



Samsung monitors – elevate your workspace with ultra-wide displays. With the app, you can browse, compare and invest in the tools that keep your business ahead, at your convenience. For students: Learning without limits Students need speed, portability and reliability, and the shop app puts these essentials within reach.



Galaxy Tab S9 – perfect for note-taking, research and online lectures.



Galaxy Buds3 FE – crisp sound for study sessions, with noise cancellation to help you focus.



Galaxy A Series smartphones – budget-friendly devices that balance performance with value. Add to this exclusive app-only discounts and studying smarter becomes easier than ever. Home design: Style meets function Your home should reflect your lifestyle and the Samsung Shop app makes it easier to bring design dreams to life.



Bespoke refrigerator – personalise your kitchen with modular design and colour options.



The Frame TV – a screen when it’s on, art when it’s off – perfect for blending technology with décor.



AI-powered washing machines – smart, sleek appliances that allow you to wash more intelligently. With just a few taps, you can transform your home into a space that is both functional and beautiful. Tech enthusiasts: Always ahead of the curve If you love being first with the latest innovation, the Samsung Shop app keeps you connected to the next big thing.



Galaxy Z Flip7 – cutting-edge design meets powerful performance in your pocket.



Galaxy Watch Ultra – a next-gen wearable that pushes boundaries in connectivity and performance.



Neo QLED 8K TVs – redefining immersive entertainment at home. Stay in the loop with exclusive launches, early access and promotions, all through the app. Health and wellness: Everyday balance made easy Wellness is a lifestyle and Samsung makes it easy to track, measure and improve with smart devices available through the shop app.



Galaxy Watch8 – like your personal fitness coach on your wrist, from heart-rate monitoring to sleep tracking.



Samsung SmartThings – create a connected home that supports healthy living, from air purifiers to automated lighting.



Galaxy Buds3 – perfect for workouts, meditation or unwinding with music. Empower your wellness journey with devices that work as hard as you do. Payment options to fit any budget Great tech should be accessible. With the Samsung Shop app, you can choose the payment plan that suits your lifestyle.



Flexible monthly instalments with zero interest.



Instant trade-in offers to get more value from your old devices.



Exclusive app-only savings beyond the standard 10% welcome discount. Whether you’re a student saving or a family upgrading, the app puts affordability within reach. Online shop support: Help when you need it Shopping online can sometimes feel overwhelming, but with the Samsung Shop app, you’re never alone.



Live chat – get instant support for product queries.



Product comparisons and reviews – make informed decisions backed by real insights.

