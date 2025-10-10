South Africa
    Vitality Sleep Rewards: Discovery brings Ōura Ring 4 to South Africa

    If you’re a Discovery Vitality member, you won’t have to lose sleep about your health, wellness and insurance as Discovery introduces two new sleep tracking products to its suite: Vitality Sleep Score and Vitality Sleep Rewards. Additionally, Discovery is bringing the sleep and activity tracker, Ōura Ring 4, to South Africa!
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The Ōura Ring is available to Discovery Vitality members with a qualifying Discovery Bank account.

    The Ōura Ring 4 combines elegant design with advanced Smart Sensing technology.

    It delivers continuous health insights and empowers users to improve sleep, recovery and stress.

    CEO of Ōura, Tom Hale, commented, “At Ōura, we believe that health should be a daily practice. That’s why our partnership with Discovery Vitality is such a natural fit.

    “Together, we’re bringing science-backed, personalised insights to millions of Discovery Vitality members across South Africa to take control of their sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing.” 

    Sleep offerings

    From 2026, sleep will be integrated into the core offerings of Discovery Vitality, Discovery Health and Discovery Insure, positioning it alongside other key behavioural risk factors and lifestyle behaviours as a foundational pillar of health.  

    Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality, said: “I’m thrilled about the opportunity for our incentivised behaviour change programme to improve our members’ sleep and long-term health.

    “With the evidence of sleep’s importance alongside exercise and nutrition, bringing it into the Vitality programme will allow our members to take greater control of their overall wellbeing.

    “I’m equally excited about our partnership with Ōura, which brings one of the most advanced wearable devices in the world to our members in South Africa.

    “We share a commitment to using science and technology to help people live healthier lives.” 

    Members will be able to track their sleep using wearable devices or mobile phones to get a personalised Vitality Sleep Score — a proprietary personalised measure of the causal impact of sleep on a person’s health risk.

    This score sums up complex data on sleep regularity, duration and quality measures, as well as demographic, clinical and lifestyle behaviour, into a simple score that guides each individual around their sleep health.  

    Vitality is also introducing Vitality Sleep Rewards – which works like Vitality Active Rewards – incentivising members for improving sleep duration, regularity and quality, ultimately driving better long-term sleep with positive impacts on overall health and wellbeing.  

    Each week, members will receive dynamic sleep goals to achieve, tailored to their individual sleep patterns and health profiles.

    Vitality Sleep Score

    As they track their sleep each night, their Vitality Sleep Score will be calculated using clinically validated metrics to assess sleep quality and guide improvement.

    As for Vitality Active Rewards, Vitality Sleep Scores that come in throughout the week accumulate toward achieving the weekly sleep goal for that week. 

    Members will earn Vitality Sleep Rewards by meeting their personalised weekly sleep goals – redeemable as Điscovery Miles or partner rewards.  

    Sleep tracking will be available via Apple, Garmin or Samsung devices, or the new Ōura Ring 4, or for those members who do not have a wearable device, via the mobile phone tracking - in-app Vitality Sleep Tracker.

