Battle for the Crown returns at King of the Whip 2025

Volkswagen Amarok King of the Whip returns on 29 November at Montecasino, where South Africa’s top riders will go head-to-head with the world’s elite in the Best Whip and FMX Best Trick contests.

Presented by LW Mag in association with Monster Energy, Yamaha, Garmin, Motul, GoPro, Fox Racing, PlayTSOGO and Estrella Cerveza, this event promises massive airtime and heart-stopping tricks - King of the Whip is gearing up to be the ultimate showdown of style and skill.

Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with riders during the “Pit Walk”. VIP and VVIP Ticket holders will gain early access to the event for an official rider meet-and-greet.

The action officially kicks off at 4PM and continues into the evening, with the Finals taking place under the night sky lit up by bursts of pyrotechnics.

Riders earning enough points through the Best Whip qualifying rounds will advance to the semi-finals and finals. Judges will score based on style, amplitude and variation when allocating their scores.

The FMX Best Trick contests will heat things up ahead of Best Whip finals, featuring both right-side-up and up-side down trick categories.

Riders will be competing for their share of the cash prize purse, along with various prizes from the official event partners.

Fresh off securing his second X-Games Best Whip gold medal, Belgium’s Julien Vanstippen is set to return and defend his crown once again. After achieving a dominant three-peat last year, Vanstippen stands as the undisputed King of the Whip champion.

Vicki Golden will be making her King of the Whip debut this year – as one of the biggest names in Action Sports, she is ready to compete for the podium position in both Best Whip and Best Trick.

Australia’s Pat Bowden stole the show in last year’s FMX Best Trick contests, wowing crowds with a mix of jaw-dropping upright and inverted tricks.

South African Freestyle Motocross standout Dallan Goldman will be on the hunt for yet another podium position in both the Best Whip and Best Trick contests while Dalton Venter, 2024’s top-ranked Motocross rider, will be in the mix amongst a host of other Motocross racers.

Both the local and international competing rider lineup will be announced soon, giving KOTW fans the chance to bet on their favourites.

King of the Whip organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “It’s incredible to see how King of the Whip has evolved into the powerhouse event it is today, drawing massive interest not only from fans across South Africa but from international audiences as well. Off the back of three consecutive sold-out showcases, we are proud to take things to the next level, delivering an even more elevated and unforgettable experience for spectators and riders alike. This year promises to be our biggest and boldest edition yet — fans are truly in for a treat!”

"Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is proud to be the title sponsor of King of the Whip, an event that embodies the same strength, precision and fearless energy that defines our brand. Just as our vehicles are engineered to perform under pressure and go beyond the unexpected, so too do the bike riders who take flight in this thrilling competition. This partnership is more than just branding, it is a bold alignment with a platform that celebrates South African talent, grit and the spirit of pushing boundaries, values that sit at the heart of Volkswagen's DNA," said Princess Ndhlovu, Brand Head, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

King of the Whip event details

Date: 29 November 2025

Time: 2:30pm onwards

Venue: Montecasino – Montecasino Boulevard (Cnr William Nicol and Witkoppen)

Fourways, Sandton, Johannesburg

Tickets available on Howler