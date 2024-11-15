King of the Whip returns for ultimate showdown this November

Witness South Africa’s best take on the world’s best Motocross and Freestyle Motocross riders as they battle it out in the King of the Whip – Best Whip and FMX Best Trick contests on 23 November 2024 at Montecasino.

Image by Eric Palmer

The adrenaline-fuelled action sports event is presented by LW Mag in association with Ford, Monster Energy, Yamaha, Garmin, Motul, GoPro, Estrella Cerveza and PlayTSOGO.

Doors open at 2pm with fans being offered the opportunity to meet their favourite riders during the “Pit Walk” that will run until 3:30pm.

Proceedings are then set to kick off at 4pm and continue into the evening with the final showdown taking place under the night skies and flashes of pyrotechnics.

Riders scoring enough points through the Best Whip qualifying rounds will advance to the semi-finals and finals. Judges will be taking style, amplitude and variation in account when allocating scores.

The FMX Best Trick contests are set to take place before the Best Whip finals, featuring both right-side up and up-side down trick categories.

Riders will be competing for their share of the R225,000 cash prize purse, along with various prizes from the official event partners.

Four times X-Games medalist Julien Vanstippen (Belguim) will be back to defend his title for the second time, and with the hopes of scoring the prestigious three-peat. Local Freestyle Motocross star Dallan Goldman will be looking to continue his record of podiuming at every King of the Whip event to date.

Image supplied

The event’s top Motocross rider, Jesse Wright will also be in the mix and is hungry for the win.

Both the local and international competing riders list will be revealed soon, giving KOTW fans the chance to bet on their favourites.

Monster Energy’s internationally indorsed DJ MA1A will be on the Monster Energy rig decks ensuring next level vibes and entrainment value. Also be making his way back to South Africa is renowned FMX event host, Steve Sommerfeld who will be on the mic and keeping all informed throughout the day.

King of the Whip organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “It’s incredible to see the beast of an event that King of the Whip has evolved into, attracting huge interest not only locally but internationally too. Following two sold-out events, we are excited to bring fans an elevated and unforgettable experience. We’re in for a treat this year!”

Tickets are available at www.howler.co.za