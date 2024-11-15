TFG opens first JD Sports store in Southern Africa at Canal Walk

TFG opened its first JD Sports store in Southern Africa on Friday, 15 November 2024, at Canal Walk Mall, in Cape Town.

Image supplied

Located in a prime spot within the mall, the new JD store features 780m2 of space and embodies the latest innovations in retail design, combining modern aesthetics with functional enhancements that elevate the customer experience.

In an exclusive retail partnership, TFG signed a franchise agreement with the leading fashion sports and lifestyle retailer, JD Sports, in March this year, marking an exciting new addition to TFG’s already market-leading sports and lifestyle brands portfolio.

JD Sports is an international fashion retailer of branded sports and casualwear, combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, The North Face and Under Armour to provide a unique customer proposition.

Through this partnership, both TFG and JD Sports will showcase their unique retail strengths and capabilities, bringing customers exclusive access to the latest styles and limited releases from some of the world’s largest brands.

The flagship opening was celebrated with in-store events, including a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, a customisation station, music, as well as athlete and influencer appearances.

In celebration of local talent, JD has partnered with Motel 7, Romi Flowers, Lorenzo Plaatjies, Blessing Blaai. This special collaboration brings local culture to the forefront, reinforcing JD’s commitment to supporting and uplifting the South African creative community.

TFG CEO, Anthony Thunström, said this partnership gives TFG an opportunity to entrench their sports offer even further, affirming TFG’s position in the South African market as the true destination of choice for athletic and leisure sports apparel.

“We’re delighted to be bringing JD Sports to South Africa. Our sports brands have strong experience and depth in the local market, and the JD Sports presence will amplify TFG’s leadership position in the market. We are determined to put our customers first with a truly superior shopping experience – ensuring they know where to go for the best products available in SA.”

Quote by JD Sports’ International Franchise Director, Chris Rowan “We are very excited to see our first store in the region come to life and look forward to welcoming our new customers. This is a further milestone in our international expansion strategy as part of our ‘JD Brand First’ global strategy and we are delighted to be working with TFG, one of the most respected retailers in South Africa, as we continue to bring JD’s distinctive offering to more customers globally. Special thanks must go to the teams for their relentless hard work to deliver this incredible retail experience and our brand partners for their continued support in our global expansion.”

Promising an unrivalled sports brands shopping experience in South Africa, TFG will drive the JD Sports store expansion of around 50-60 stores over the next 5 years.

The second JD Sports store will open in Eastgate in December.