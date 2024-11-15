Marketing & Media Section
    #BizcommunityRecruitment | Post your next level jobs and take careers to the next level

Issued by Bizcommunity.com

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Bizcommunity Recruitment packages are used by hundreds of recruiting companies and specialist recruiters to find candidates from graduate and entry level to senior and executives finding their next level jobs in the heart of the B2B media on Bizcommunity.
    #BizcommunityRecruitment | Post your next level jobs and take careers to the next level

    Recruiters, find job seekers tracking thousands of job vacancies by sector, region and experience level on Bizcommunity, via web, newsletter, email job alerts, WhatsApp and social media channels, across 19 thriving industries.

    Bizcommunity Recruitment packages and platforms allow recruiters to post unlimited jobs, CV search and response handling, employer branding exposure and more within South Africa’s indispensable business-to-business environment.

    Post your next level jobs now for 2025

    Get 15% off Bizcommunity Recruitment packages.

    Book between 1 November and 15 December (and redeem anytime before March 2025).

    Bizcommunity Recruitment. Come for the news, stay for the jobs.

    Find out more at moc.ytinummoczib@tnemtiurceRziB.

    #NextLevel #BizJobs #BizRecruitment

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
