    #WPRD2025: Bizcommunity joins global PR community in celebrating World PR Day

    To coincide with World PR Day on 16 July, Bizcommunity is dedicating the month of July to recognise and spotlight the PR communications industry and its importance, in business, governance and society, especially in Africa.
    9 Jul 2025
    Source: © WPRD To coincide with World PR Day on 16 July, Bizcommunity is dedicating the month of July to recognise and spotlight the PR communications industry
    This year, the theme of World PR Day 2025, Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation could not be more apt, and one close to Bizcommunity’s heart.

    Since 2001, we have been ‘building bridges’ and relationships between media, business and PR industry professionals.

    As Bizcommunity company newsroom manager, Angie White, says, “We are delighted that WPRD 2025 allows us to acknowledge the value that the South African and pan African PR industry has brought to our business media over the years and to offer our partners in the industry the due respect and recognition earned over decades.”

    As Bizcommunity celebrates 24 years in business news publishing, this is also an ideal time to recognise the PR professionals, practitioners and business communications companies who have ensured their corporate, reputational and brand presence on the B2B platform.

    About World PR Day 2025

    The global public relations and communications community has marked World PR Day 2025 since 2016.

    This annual event unites PR professionals, agencies, associations, and thought leaders from over 65 countries across six continents, celebrating the vital role of public relations in shaping business, governance, and society.

    World PR Day has become a landmark occasion in the industry calendar, with participation reaching over 18,000 professionals, 157 agencies, and 25 associations in 2024 alone.

    Each year, the day serves as a platform to reflect on the profession’s impact, discuss emerging challenges, and set the agenda for the future of communications worldwide.

    Ayẹni Adékúnlé, convener of World PR Day, remarks, “World PR Day was created to educate the public and business community on the value of PR and its benefits to democracy and society. Our goal is to set the agenda for the industry, celebrate our achievements, and chart a path for the future. The global participation and recognition we have seen so far are truly humbling.”

    PR professionals and practitioners, July is all about YOU on Biz!

    This PR Month, and in honour of #WPRD2025, we invite PR practitioners and business marketers to share thoughts on how the PR sector is shaping business, governance, and society, especially in Africa.

    Send any opinion submissions for consideration by our editors to news@bizcommunity.com.

    This proud #WPRD2025 content feature is brought to you by HLS Hook, Line & Sinker Communications Agency.

