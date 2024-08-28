South Africa
    Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 lineup announced

    The lineup for the Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 has been announced. Held during Women’s Month, the festival will take place at Mark’s Park in Emmarentia on Sunday, 24 August 2025.
    5 Aug 2025
    The 2025 lineup

    Thandiswa Mazwai will bring her fusion of African soul and activism to the stage.

    Ami Faku, with her chart-topping hits, is set to serenade the crowd. Makhadzi, also known as the queen of Limpopo dance music, will bring the energy, while The Soil will deliver their a cappella harmonies.

    Joining them are Lloyiso and Mi Casa, with their signature blend of soulful house and jazz. Adding a global touch, UK soul sensation Keisha White will perform.

    The 2025 edition carries a renewed sense of purpose following the recent appointment of Dr Criselda Kananda as the festival’s official ambassador and chairperson of the newly launched Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation.

    Her involvement signals a commitment to elevating the festival beyond entertainment into a force for social impact, creating opportunities for women in arts and culture and amplifying the voices that shape our society.

    To book your tickets, click here.

    Let's do Biz