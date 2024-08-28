Subscribe & Follow
Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 lineup announced
The 2025 lineup
Thandiswa Mazwai will bring her fusion of African soul and activism to the stage.
Ami Faku, with her chart-topping hits, is set to serenade the crowd. Makhadzi, also known as the queen of Limpopo dance music, will bring the energy, while The Soil will deliver their a cappella harmonies.
Joining them are Lloyiso and Mi Casa, with their signature blend of soulful house and jazz. Adding a global touch, UK soul sensation Keisha White will perform.
The 2025 edition carries a renewed sense of purpose following the recent appointment of Dr Criselda Kananda as the festival’s official ambassador and chairperson of the newly launched Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation.
Her involvement signals a commitment to elevating the festival beyond entertainment into a force for social impact, creating opportunities for women in arts and culture and amplifying the voices that shape our society.
To book your tickets, click here.
