Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 lineup announced

The lineup for the Malibongwe Arts Festival: Tribute To Women 2025 has been announced. Held during Women’s Month, the festival will take place at Mark’s Park in Emmarentia on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

The 2025 lineup

Thandiswa Mazwai will bring her fusion of African soul and activism to the stage.

Ami Faku, with her chart-topping hits, is set to serenade the crowd. Makhadzi, also known as the queen of Limpopo dance music, will bring the energy, while The Soil will deliver their a cappella harmonies.

Joining them are Lloyiso and Mi Casa, with their signature blend of soulful house and jazz. Adding a global touch, UK soul sensation Keisha White will perform.

The 2025 edition carries a renewed sense of purpose following the recent appointment of Dr Criselda Kananda as the festival’s official ambassador and chairperson of the newly launched Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation.

Her involvement signals a commitment to elevating the festival beyond entertainment into a force for social impact, creating opportunities for women in arts and culture and amplifying the voices that shape our society.

