Kentucky Town returns with 7 new bold flavor innovations

Starting on Tuesday 5 August, Kentucky Town is going nationwide. And the new menu is so extreme that one of the world’s leading food influencers is flying in from the US to taste it.

Seven bold new tastes will be available on a never-before-and-potentially-never-again menu at 560 KFCs across the country, for a limited time only.

KFC’s social teasers about the Kentucky Town menu quickly went viral, and they caught the attention of Tyshon Lawrence, whose TikTok following tops 19 million.

Now the 27-year-old will join the former Kentucky Town “mayor”, DJ and designer Mateki2Shoes, on a Kentucky Town roadshow in and around South Ah from 6–8 August.

“South Ah’s the home of Kentucky Town, and this menu takes it to a different level,” says KFC Africa chief marketing and digital officer Grant Macpherson.

“We can’t wait to show Tyshon and KFC fans that there are no limits where Kentucky Town is concerned.”

“South Africa is well known for starting trends that break the internet – things like viral dance moves and amapiano – and we fully expect the world to go just as crazy for Kentucky Town as our local fans.”

Macpherson says Kentucky Town has become a phenomenon since the first one in Joburg at the end of 2021. “Since then, it’s been to Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Bloem – and it’s even been exported to Namibia, Thailand and Mauritius – but this Kentucky Town will be the biggest yet.”

Taste outside the lines

KFC has partnered with Six Gun Grill spice and Doritos to take the Kentucky Town taste outside the lines.

“The Six Gun Grill Zinger Braai Burger with its blackened bun is one of the heroes of the menu,” says Macpherson.

“In his TikTok videos, Tyshon loves to explore local cultures, so we’re looking forward to hearing what he makes of this crazy combination of braais and a legendary South African seasoning. Who says you can’t braai without a grill?

“The Doritos Cheezy Nacho Burger and Doritos Cheezy Loaded Fries have an amazing flavour (Doritos can definitely be a topping!), and the Hot Honey Dunked Wings is a sweet-meets-spicy taste explosion – it’s like a party in your mouth.

“The Jalapeno Blaze Double Down, where chicken replaces the burger bun, doubles down on the bunless heat, and the drinks – Chilli Choc Krusher and Cherry Boba Bliss – are so hot they’re cool.”

To find a Kentucky Town KFC near you, click here.