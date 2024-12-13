Open Chats podcast apology over derogatory comments about coloured people too little, too late?

Open Chats podcast owners have issued an unconditional apology for derogatory remarks made on their show two weeks ago about coloured people in an episode where the hosts described coloured people as “incestuous”, “crazy” and people "who sleep with their siblings".

The apology came through the legal representation of the hosts of the show, Mthokozisi, Sonwabile,Lefa Hlalele and Busisiwe Radebe.

It states:

“We acknowledge the hurt caused by the clip that continues to circulate online and communicate our genuine regret for that. The intention was never to cause harm or disrespect the coloured community. Open Chats is a platform centred on open conversations which at times touch on sensitive topics. We should conduct our conversations in a respectful manner.”

The podcast team adds that the clip has been removed from the episode.

The apology also says they will have “follow-up discussions addressing the matter will feature in an upcoming episode”.

The hosts thank those who have taken the time to reach out and hold them accountable. “We listen and we are learning.”

The statement also says the platform does not support racism or hate speech.

SAHRC investigation

Despite this, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating the incident after receiving numerous complaints from citizens as well as from political parties.

The incident has caused outrage on social media. Celebrity Marc Lottering commented on Instagram.

The PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has lambasted the podcasters for offensive and discriminatory statements, calling for accountability and respect for marginalised communities.

The Deputy Minister in Presidency for Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, also weighed in strongly condemning the recent remarks made on the Open Chats Podcast, saying these have caused "significant distress in our country. Such statements are not only offensive but also undermine the values of inclusivity and respect that our society strives to uphold".

The DA has described the remarks as "not humour" and “not harmless pop culture commentary.”

It adds,” We note that the podcasters have since apologised for this episode – an implicit admission of guilt. But an apology alone does not erase the harm caused nor absolve the perpetrators from accountability.”

The podcast episode, which has since been removed, received over 1.3 million views.

MultiChoice stated that the episode had not been aired on its platform as the podcast’s contract with DStv ended on 25 July.