    New Shein feature helps South Africans avoid customs surprises

    Shein has introduced a new feature that allows South African customers to see estimated customs duties and taxes before completing their purchase, helping shoppers avoid unexpected costs and enjoy a seamless shopping experience.
    25 Aug 2025
    Photo by appshunter.io on Unsplash

    Previously, many customers only discovered additional charges once their parcels reached customs, often receiving emails from couriers requesting payment.

    This led to confusion, delays, and in some cases, orders being held at the border.

    With the new feature, customs fees are calculated and displayed directly on the checkout page, giving customers full visibility of their total cost before they pay.

    Shein is responding to its customers who said that they prefer upfront visibility of customs charges, so this is to minimise any confusion and frustration in their shopping experience with their purchases.

    By showing customs fees at checkout, Shein is making the shopping experience transparent, predictable, and stress-free so that its customers can focus on finding the styles they love and not worry about hidden fees.

    Shoppers can view the estimated customs fees just before confirming payment, alongside their order summary.

    The feature is now live on Shein’s platform, allowing South African customers — and shoppers worldwide — to shop with confidence and avoid surprises.

