The story behind MotionAds’ R20m income boost for delivery drivers

Delivery bike advertising platform MotionAds has unlocked more than R20m in supplementary advertising income for independent delivery drivers in just six years.

Jon Berkowitz and Elan Band, founders of MotionAds. Image supplied

This milestone, reached alongside nearly tripled campaign growth since 2022, cements MotionAds’ position as one of the country’s fastest-growing media companies.

What began in 2019 with just three branded bikes has expanded into a nationwide fleet of over 2,000 branded motorcycles.

This model delivers measurable brand impact while simultaneously putting extra earnings directly into the pockets of delivery drivers – known as “Motion Mavericks” – on top of their regular delivery work.

“From the start, we believed MotionAds would only succeed if it worked equally for two groups: our brand clients and our riders,” says Jon Berkowitz, co-founder of MotionAds.

“Reaching R20m in supplementary driver income proves that advertising spend can both fuel economic upliftment and deliver ROI for brands.”

A double bottom line: ROI + social impact

“Drivers aren’t just numbers in a dashboard; they’re people we know by name. Our success is tied to theirs,” says Berkowitz.

MotionAds operates on a “double bottom line” principle: every campaign must deliver commercially and create tangible benefit for drivers.

To maintain this balance, the company hosts monthly regional inspections where quality control meets community building. Riders receive brand training and vehicle assessments, share feedback, and connect with one another. Brands are often invited, further strengthening ties between advertisers and the people powering the campaigns.

For drivers, the supplementary MotionAds income acts as a buffer helping them cover essentials during quieter delivery periods.

One rider explained: “That six months has changed my life since I’ve been with MotionAds. They’re paying for my cellphone contract and petrol so it makes everything easier.” Others use the extra income to support their children’s education or to cover household expenses, saying, “The extra income helps me pay for my kids’ extra lessons and I can even buy them toys to play with.”

At a recent Women’s Day roundtable hosted by MotionAds in Gauteng, female riders shared how the MotionAds earnings allowed them to provide nutritious meals, school uniforms, and stability for their families.

One rider said: “Now I no longer struggle with food for my kids’ school.”

Image supplied

From bootstrapped startup to industry leader

Unlike many startups, MotionAds bootstrapped its growth.

Co-founders Jon Berkowitz and Elan Band personally wrapped the first bikes, signed up riders, and pitched clients face-to-face. Without outside investment, every rand of early revenue was reinvested into technology, innovation, and scaling the fleet.

The breakthrough came with Pick n Pay’s Bottles (later PnP ASAP!), where MotionAds helped establish visibility for their on-demand delivery service in local neighbourhoods.

Soon after, a strategic partnership with Uber Eats enabled MotionAds to integrate with top-rated couriers nationwide and gain instant credibility with blue-chip brands.

Since then, campaigns with Vodacom, PepsiCo, Hollard, Heineken, and Nedbank have showcased the model’s power to drive reach, credibility, and consumer action, all while providing additional, flexible earnings for thousands of gig-economy drivers.

A standout campaign saw MotionAds delivering 7.6 million branded kilometres, 1.2 million hours of exposure on the roads and nearly 900,000 promotional flyers delivered to Uber Eats customers for fibre provider, Openserve.

This one campaign alone, paid more than R2m to drivers in supplementary income.

Looking ahead: scaling to R100m in driver earnings

Over the next five years, MotionAds plans to:

Grow supplementary driver earnings fivefold, targeting R100m by 2028.



Expansion into smaller towns beyond the seven largest cities in South Africa, giving more brands hyper-local reach.



Add new income streams for riders, including affiliate sales, experiential activations, and ambassador roles.



Continue innovating in transit media, broadening how brands connect with consumers in hard-to-reach spaces.

Advice for other founders

Reflecting on their journey, the founders encourage entrepreneurs to prove value before scaling, invest in systems that support growth, and guard company culture as fiercely as the bottom line.

“Build your reputation as carefully as your product,” adds Band. “In industries where trust is everything, your ability to deliver consistently is the best growth engine you’ll ever have.”